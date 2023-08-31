Daily Briefing: Floridians emerge from Idalia's destruction

Idalia was downgraded to a tropical storm after hitting Florida and Georgia, as residents woke up Thursday to continued power outages in some areas and widespread damage. Also in the news: What it says about us when we speculate over Mitch McConnell's health and the Venice Film Festival has kicked off amid continued strikes by Hollywood writers and actors.

Hope for recovery in Florida following powerful hit by Idalia

Many Florida residents whose homes and towns felt the brunt of Idalia's winds and storm surge saw tough evidence of the storm's power Thursday as they emerged to survey the damage and begin recovery efforts.

Idalia arrived as a high-end Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph, splitting trees in half, ripping roofs off hotels and turning small cars into boats before sweeping into Georgia and South Carolina.

Idalia's powerful winds, storm surges leave widespread damage to parts of Florida

Mitch McConnell to consult doctor after freezing, struggling to speak for second time this summer

It's the question circulating all over social media (again): Did you hear what happened to Mitch McConnell? The Senate Minority Leader, 81, froze in front of reporters Wednesday shortly after being asked about his plans to run again for his senate seat in 2026. The senator also suddenly stopped speaking late last month at a press conference, leaving many – including fellow politicians – questioning whether the GOP senator had some kind of health episode. While his exact condition remains unknown – though we know he had polio as a child – many are theorizing and reporting on elements of his health. But is that such a good idea?

President Joe Biden, who learned about the incident shortly before making public remarks about the federal response to Hurricane Idalia, said he would reach out to McConnell.

Robbin Taylor, State Director to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joins McConnell while he speaks Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Covington, Kentucky.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

At least 58 dead after fire engulfed building in South Africa

At least 58 people died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg that had been overtaken by homeless people, emergency services said Thursday. Spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said another 43 people were injured in the blaze that broke out in the predawn hours. He said the death toll was likely to still increase in what he described as effectively “an informal settlement.” Mulaudzi said homeless people had moved into the building without any formal lease agreements, complicating search and rescue efforts. Read more

Medics and emergency works at the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Covenant families disappointed in Tennessee special session

Parents of the children at the Covenant School, where three students and three school staff members were fatally shot in March, spoke of the horror they felt watching the Tennessee special session close with no significant outcomes. Large contingents of Covenant School families attended the nearly week and a half of legislative hearings. From chamber galleries to hallways and private offices, the families, wearing Covenant School red against the sea of state troopers and lawmakers — made their presence known, at times quietly holding signs and at times chanting with the gathered crowds. Despite the Republican governor's attempt to convince GOP lawmakers to pass a gun control legislation, no significant changes were made to the state's gun laws. Read more

From left, Lori Buck, Mary Joyce, Abby Mclean begin to weep during a heated exchange between representatives at a committee meetings at Cordell Hull State Office Building on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

Easing restrictions on marijuana? HHS calls for classifying weed as less dangerous

The Department of Health and Human Services has moved to reclassify marijuana as less harmful than cocaine or heroin, a possible first step toward wider legalization, according to reports. It is currently a schedule one substance, which are drugs with no accepted medical use and have a “high potential of abuse,” according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. President Joe Biden had asked Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Merrick Garland to review how marijuana is classified under federal law last year. Read more

Photo of the day: Venice Film Festival 2023 kicks off amid strikes

The 80th annual Venice International Film Festival's opening ceremony Wednesday took place amid continued strikes by unions representing Hollywood actors and writers. Jury members expressed solidarity with the strike, donning shirts that evoked the continued struggle for agreements over issues including residuals and AI regulation in the industry. Read more

Jury members Laura Poitras (left), Martin McDonagh, Santiago Mitre, jury president Damien Chazelle, Shu Qi and Jane Campion pose during the 80th annual Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 30, 2023.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

