Will Floridians foot the bill for Trump’s legal fees? A Miami Republican wants them to

Some Florida Republicans want millions to go toward former President Donald Trump’s legal fees. And they want residents to foot the bill.

State Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, has authored a proposal that could grant up to $5 million to the Republican frontrunner, who has been indicted four times. The bill doesn’t namedrop the presidential hopeful, but says the funds would be provided to “qualified persons” who have been “subject to political discrimination” to “pay for legal fees incurred as a result of criminal charges brought by a U.S. public entity.”

For a person to qualify, they must meet the presidential eligibility requirements and be a legal resident of the state.

Trump is the only president in American history to have faced criminal charges.

Trump is charged in two federal cases, one related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol and the other related to the alleged mishandling of highly classified documents at Mar-A-Lago. He’s also charged in Georgia with racketeering over attempting to subvert the 2020 election results and in New York with falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments.

The money would come from the Freedom Fighters Trust Fund, which Garcia filed a bill to create. According to the proposal, the distribution of money would be based on the severity of the charges — as well as the “casual connection” between the charges and the defendant’s political affiliation.

SB 1740, which would create “grants for victims of political discrimination,” has been introduced and referred to three committees. It’s unclear how much support the proposed legal defense fund will garner in the overwhelmingly Republican Legislature, though Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has endorsed the idea. Currently, there is no companion bill filed in the Florida House.

Garcia, who has endorsed Trump’s run for president, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sen. Ileana Garcia, right, with Ana Lazara Rodriguez, 83, at a May 6, 2021 press conference outside of Rodriguez’s home in Miami discussing possible eviction proceedings against Rodriguez, a former Cuban political prisoner.