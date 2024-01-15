Floridians must reject bills on student employment, classroom recruitment

Despite overwhelming protests by many industry leaders, the Florida legislature passed SB 1718 in May 2023 and voted to drive undocumented immigrants out of the state, most of whom contribute to Florida’s workforce and economy in key industries including agriculture, construction, hospitality, and others.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is greeted by senators and representatives as he arrives to give the State of the State Address on opening day of the 2024 Florida Legislative Session on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Now the same industries have a labor shortage, and the legislature is trying to solve this self-imposed problem by replacing those laborers with 16- and 17-year-old students. Florida HB 49 removes the restrictions on under-age student employment and allows them to work 40 hours a week, including overnight shifts when there is no school the following day. The proposed legislation removes all the protections for 16–17-year-old workers previously guaranteed in Florida law.

We all make mistakes, but the intent of HB 49 compounds the first mistake by making another. As a mother of four, and an educator, I would not expect my students (children really) to work a 40-hour week and still be prepared to learn at school. Nor would I allow my students to work on a roof or scaffolding, only supervised by a 21-year-old with minimal credentials, as proposed in SB 460.

This stock photo shows a group of nurses working together in a classroom setting.

While this bill is predominantly focused on revisions to career and technical education, it falls short with the inclusion of loosening safety requirements for student workers aged 16-17. SB 460 also requires school districts to allow employers from the agricultural, construction, culinary, and nursing industries to meet with students to explain how career and technical education can result in a high-wage career in a high-demand industry. It seems a thinly veiled attempt to recruit students to work in those same businesses.

I thought the priority in Florida was to have the highest graduation rate in the United States? I thought the purpose of advancing CTE programs was to provide pathways for students to well-paying future employment. While students may be attracted to the ability to earn more money at a younger age, how will this affect the graduation rate and affect students’ education and long-term futures?

Obviously, there are circumstances where a student needs to work because of family or economic issues. In that case, the family may apply for a waiver under the current statute. The district school superintendent or his/her designee can grant the waiver. Students from economically disadvantaged families dominate the 16–18-year-old workspace and are at the greatest risk of dropping out of high school. Students as young as 16 working full time hours should be the exception, not the rule.

For more information about the impact of HB 49, visit the Florida Policy Institute at https://www.floridapolicy.org/posts/fast-facts-hb-49-would-undo-decades-of-child-labor-protections-in-florida then call, email or write to your legislators to vote down HB 49 and to remove the unsafe work activities contained in SB 460. Tell them that they need to find a different labor solution, and not lay the labor shortage on the backs of our students.

Marianne Arbulu

Marianne Arbulu is chair of the Education Committee for League of Women Voters Tallahassee.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: These two proposed bills should be of great concern to Florida parents