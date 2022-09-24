Floridians prepare for Ian to hit as major hurricane

Good Morning America

Amid an ongoing fentanyl crisis across the United States, officials are warning about a "new method" being used to illicitly market the drug to children and young people. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency issued a warning in August about so-called rainbow fentanyl, described as "highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl made to look like candy." "Rainbow fentanyl -- fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes -- is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram stated.