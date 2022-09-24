Floridians prepare for Ian to hit as major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is projected to make landfall in Florida as a hurricane as all counties in the state are now under a state of emergency.
Tropical Storm Ian is projected to make landfall in Florida as a hurricane as all counties in the state are now under a state of emergency.
FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brittany Lockley has the latest on the tropics.
The Weather Channel's Chris Warren has the latest on Hurricane Fiona and the dangers posed by Tropical Depression 9.
Forecasters expect Tropical Depression 9 to become Tropical Storm Ian before long and then develop into a major hurricane by the time it moves through the Gulf of Mexico.
By selling US$1.2m worth of Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) stock at an average sell price of US$49.77 over the...
Tropical Depression 9 could strengthen into a major hurricane early next week and head toward Florida. The east coast could feel the effects of the storm.
South Carolina: Tropical storm Ian impacts
The UK economy is once again under a microscope with a new prime minister in office and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Amid an ongoing fentanyl crisis across the United States, officials are warning about a "new method" being used to illicitly market the drug to children and young people. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency issued a warning in August about so-called rainbow fentanyl, described as "highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl made to look like candy." "Rainbow fentanyl -- fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes -- is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram stated.
WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist John Gerard has the latest on Tropical Storm Ian.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as Tropical Storm […] The post Florida declares emergency in anticipation of storm￼ appeared first on TheGrio.
Sketching out the Hurricane Ian scenarios and laying some baseline odds for how likely each of them are moving forward.
Florida is in the potential path of Tropical Storm Ian. Use these maps to track the storm's path and spaghetti models.
FAMU students' claim the state’s education system has given FAMU, an HBCU, equal funds or resources compared to other universities, including FSU.
No Manatee County shelters have been opened, but any residents with special needs are encouraged to register with the county.
See where Tropical Storm Hermine is, where it's headed and how it may affect Fort Myers.
Forecasts show the storm strengthening into a major hurricane as it approaches Florida by the middle of next week.
All eyes are on the tropics as we monitor Tropical Depression 9.
Fiona, now a post-tropical cyclone, made landfall in Atlantic Canada early Saturday with hurricane-force winds and heavy rain.
Winter might still be nearly three months away, but many parts of the U.S. can see their first snow during the fall.
Don’t focus on a forecast point: as of now, no one is off the hook in Florida.