Floridians would rather take a $10,000 pay cut than commute to work again, survey says

Working from home went away within the last couple of years for some people with office jobs, but others are clinging to work-from-home culture, even at a financial cost.

A recent survey from a Volvo car dealership near Fort Lauderdale found that the average Floridian is willing to take a pay cut of more than $10,000 each year to be able to work from home.

The survey included 3,000 employees who work remotely but are being requested to return to the office, either full-time or in a hybrid model. The car dealership asked participants how much of their salary they would give up to skip their commute in 2024.

Here’s exactly how much Floridians said they’d pay to work from home and which states are willing to pay the highest price to continue working from home.

What are the costs of working from home?

According to USA TODAY’s October article on the cost of remote work, employees give up around 8% of their annual salary to be able to work from home.

The study from Gunther Volvo Cars in Coconut Creek found that Montanans are the least likely to give up a significant chunk of their salary for the comfort of remote work, while Californians were willing to give up the most money to work from home.

Those who responded to the survey in Montana said they’d be willing to let go of $429 each year, while participants in California said they’d give up a yearly $13,759.

And although Florida doesn’t rank in the states willing to give up the most money for work-from-home comforts, we aren’t far behind.

“The average employee in Florida is willing to forfeit a staggering $10,445 of their annual salary to escape the commute,” the survey said. “This figure not only quantifies the reluctance but also underscores the intrinsic value placed on personal time and the autonomy afforded by WFH setups.”

Which state is willing to pay the most to work from home?

Opting to work from home might cost more financially, but those willing to take that cost probably see more value in the flexibility that working remotely allows.

Here are the top 10 states where workers would sacrifice the most money to avoid commuting, according to Gunther Volvo’s study:

California: $13,759 Washington: $13,017 Utah: $12,843 New York: $12,693 Colorado: $12,631 Maryland: $12,157 Massachusetts: $11,951 New Jersey: $11,414 Louisiana: $11,189 Rhode Island: $11,107

"The results of our survey highlight a shift in priorities. Employees have had a taste of what a commute-free life can be like, and they're placing a substantial value on that flexibility and time saved,” Joseph Gunther IV from Gunther Volvo Coconut Creek said in a press release.

“As we navigate forward, it's important for companies to consider these preferences as part of their strategic planning.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida remote workers would take a pay cut to keep working from home