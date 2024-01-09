Floridians worked more than 7 billion unpaid overtime hours in 2023, study says

Working hard or hardly working? A recent study from a project management resource company says that Floridians are working hard, but not getting paid for all of our overtime.

The study, from Rebel’s Guide to Project Management, surveyed employees from every state to find how many unpaid overtime hours they worked last year.

According to the survey findings, Florida employees worked more than 150% more unpaid overtime hours in 2023 than they did in 2022.

Here’s how many collective unpaid overtime hours Rebel’s Guide estimates Floridians worked in 2023.

How many unpaid overtime hours did the average American work last year?

Overtime Overload: How the Power Shift is Changing US Work Hours

According to RGPM’s study, the average American worked an extra 4.5 hours per week with no compensation, totaling an extra 233 hours in 2023.

New Hampshire was the state with the biggest increase unpaid overtime hours for its employees, and Montana employees saw the lowest change — Montana's unpaid overtime hours actually decreased slightly.

Florida landed somewhere in the middle, at an average of almost 4 unpaid hours worked per week, per employee.

Here are the top 5 states that worked the most unpaid overtime in 2023, according to RGPM’s survey:

New Hampshire (9.9 more hours per week) Iowa (7.6 more hours per week) Alaska (7.4 more hours per week) Utah (6.3 more hours per week) North Carolina (6.1 more hours per week)

What is the Florida law on overtime pay?

Florida doesn’t have any state laws to cover overtime payments. There are federal overtime laws, but not every employee is eligible. To find out what criteria you need to meet to be eligible for law-backed overtime payments, you can check the Department of Labor’s Fair Labor Standards Act fact sheet here.

If you’re eligible for overtime, federal overtime laws say that an employee who works more than 40 hours in a workweek is entitled to compensation for those excess hours worked. That compensation can either be monetary, equal to 1.5 hours of pay for each hour of overtime.

There are some variations in overtime rules among overtime-eligible classes of workers.

How much unpaid overtime did the average Floridian work in 2023?

According to the survey, Floridians worked an extra 3.8 hours per week of unpaid overtime last year compared to 2022.

This is equal to 197 more unpaid overtime hours than in 2022, per employee. On the whole, Floridians collectively worked 2.6 billion more hours than they did in 2022, totaling more than 7.1 billion hours of unpaid overtime worked in Florida in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Floridians worked 7 billion hours unpaid overtime in 2023, study says