Florissant gas leak caused evacuations and road closures

ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, more than a dozen homes were evacuated for a gas leak in Florissant. The Florissant Fire Department said a backhoe digging in the area hit a main gas leak.

Some neighbors said the gas leak didn’t come with a smell. “I honestly did not smell it coming in,” said Sarah Scott.

“I didn’t smell anything or see anything really,” said Tre Chesnut.

The gas leak did come with an evacuation. 300 feet surrounding one area, crews were out Thursday morning, asking families in 15 homes to leave. Neighbors said they anxiously waited to hear if the evacuation plan would grow while crews worked on the leak.

“I didn’t expect it at all and I’m still concerned as to whether or not we’re going to be evacuated this evening,” said Scott.

She lives off New Florissant Road and said a neighbor called her Thursday worried after seeing firefighters in their neighborhood.

“I was concerned that there was a fire. She said no fire. Supposedly, there is a gas leak in the area and they’re going from house to house to notify everyone. There is a potential they might want to evacuate,” said Scott.

One business on New Florissant Road said the road closure didn’t impact sales too much but it did create a headache for employees and drivers. “I was late getting here today. I’ll probably be late getting home too. Washington was pretty backed up getting here so I assume it will be the same way getting home,” said Chesnut.

Spire said around 6:30 Thursday evening they were able to cap the leak and open the road again.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.