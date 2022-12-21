Florissant man arrested on suspicion of child sexual assault

Dec. 20—Teller County Sheriff's Office deputies on Tuesday arrested a Florissant man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child, according to a news release.

Shawn Swisher, 60, was arrested without incident at his home, and is being held at the Teller County jail. He faces a charge of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, officials said.

Deputies executed search warrants at Swisher's home and at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses near Woodland Park. Law enforcement did not say if any evidence was found at either location.

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust is a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 12 years in prison and $750,000 in fines, according to Colorado criminal statutes.