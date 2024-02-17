Florissant woman charged after crash with Illinois State Police car

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. – A Florissant woman faces criminal charges after a crash with an Illinois State Police car Friday along Interstate 70.

Prosecutors have charged Tiffany Henderson, 32, with a violation of Illinois’ move-over law (failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle), failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and driving while suspended.

National Weather Service reports ‘thundersnow’ in St. Louis

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of I-70. Henderson is accused of striking an Illinois State Police car near exit 151 in Clark County, not too far from Illinois’ state line with Indiana.

Illinois State Police say the trooper’s car was parked on the right shoulder of the highway with its emergency lights activated. The trooper was outside the vehicle to investigate a weather-related crash.

During that investigation, a red Ford approached the area and struck the back of the ISP squad car. No one was hurt in that collision, but it caused significant damage to both vehicles. Authorities later identified Henderson as the driver of the Ford.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Illinois State Police say the crash could serve as a reminder of the state’s move-over law, also known as Scott’s Law. When approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle using emergency or hazard lights, drivers are required to slow down and move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law could faces tens of thousands of dollars in fines and various jail terms, depending on the severity of the crash.

Illinois State Police say there were 21 move-over law-related crashes last year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.