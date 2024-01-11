Florist accused of ripping off local brides pleads guilty

A Greene County florist accused of ripping off local brides is pleading guilty to a local charge.

Desiree Pace, 40, pleaded guilty to one felony count of grand theft, according to court records filed in Greene County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

As part of a plea agreement, Pace agreed to pay over $18,800 in restitution. A count of passing bad checks was dismissed.

Pace will be sentenced on March 6. She faces up to 18 months in prison but is eligible for community control sanctions.

As of Thursday afternoon, Pace is still booked in the Greene County Jail. She’s been booked since late November when she was arrested for a violation of bond conditions.

She was formally charged in Greene County in August.

Pace also has an open criminal case in Hamilton County. There, she’s facing counts of theft, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and telecommunications fraud, according to court records. She was scheduled to have a plea hearing there in November but missed it since she was booked in the Greene County Jail.

News Center 7 has been following the accusations and legal cases against Pace for over two years. As we’ve previously reported, more than a dozen people have claimed that Pace, through her business Flowers by Des, ripped them off right before their weddings.