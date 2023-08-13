With Flory Bidunga, KU basketball lands highest-ranked commitment since Josh Jackson
By landing a surprise commitment from five-star prospect Flory Bidunga Saturday night, the Kansas Jayhawks added their highest-ranked commitment since five-star forward Josh Jackson in the 2016 class.
In fact, Bidunga is the Jayhawks’ first top-5 commitment since 2016, and he will be the sixth top-5 player landed in the Bill Self era when he signs and makes it to campus ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Bidunga is ranked No. 4 in the recruiting class of 2024 by ESPN.com and No. 5 by both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.
Jackson was ranked a bit higher — No. 1 by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com in the class of 2016, and No. 2 by ESPN.
Jackson played only one season with the Jayhawks, averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds a game during the 2016-17 season. The Phoenix Suns chose Jackson as the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Landing five-star prospects hasn’t exactly been uncommon under Self. In fact, he has an illustrious list of five-star recruits in his tenure at KU.
Here’s the full list according to Rivals.com
2003
David Padgett — No. 7
J.R. Giddens — No. 19
Rodrick Stewert — No. 25
2004
Russell Robinson — No. 27
2005
Julian Wright — No. 8
Mario Chalmers — No. 12
Brandon Rush — No. 13
2006
Darrell Arthur — No. 16
Sherron Collins — No. 21
2009
Xavier Henry — No. 8
Elijah Johnson — No. 24
2010
Josh Selby — No. 1
2012
Perry Ellis — No. 12
2013
Andrew Wiggins — No. 1
Wayne Selden — No. 12
Joel Embiid — No. 25
2014
Cliff Alexander — No. 4
Kelly Oubre — No. 6
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk — Rivals lists as a five-star prospect; no number-ranking given
2015
Cheick Diallo — No. 5
Carlton Bragg — No. 21
2016
Josh Jackson — No. 1
2017
Billy Preston — No. 11
Silvio De Sousa — Rivals lists as a five-star prospect; no number-ranking given
2018
Quentin Grimes — No. 8
Devon Dotson — No. 20
2020
Bryce Thompson — No. 21
2022
Gradey Dick — No. 28
M.J. Rice — No. 29
2024
Flory Bidunga — No. 5