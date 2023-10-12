Flour Bluff ISD superintendent Velma Soliz-Garcia announces retirement, resignation

Flour Bluff ISD Superintendent Velma Soliz-Garcia announced her retirement and resignation Thursday.

The Flour Bluff ISD Board of Trustees met during a special meeting at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The board swiftly moved into closed session, returning two hours later to accept Chris Steinbruck, the district's athletic director and football coach, as interim superintendent.

Soliz-Garcia, who has served as an educator for 36 years, will serve as an advisor for the district until Jan. 31, 2024. She joined Flour Bluff ISD in January 2021.

“I am very proud of our work over the past three years," Soliz-Garcia said a Thursday news release and Facebook post. "I believe new leadership and a new perspective will build on our legacy of success and bring new ideas to the table. After investing 36 years in public education, I am looking forward to the next chapter with future opportunities and spending more time with my family."

The Board of Trustees will begin a search to fill the superintendent position permanently soon, according to the release.

Steinbruck has been with Flour Bluff ISD for 22 years, serving as a teacher, coach, head football coach and athletic director.

During the transition, Steinbruck will oversee superintendent duties and remain head football coach for this season.

In a video that appeared on the Flour Bluff ISD YouTube channel Thursday, Steinbruck addressed the community.

"I'm still the head football coach," Steinbruck said in the video. "I love our team and I'm committed to finish what we started together." And what we do is a total team effort. "

Flour Bluff ISD Coach Clynt Elwood will take over athletic director duties.

Steinbruck has completed superintendent training at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

"It means the world to me," Steinbruck said in the video. "I know that all our board members share the same love that I do for all our students, staff and community and I'm honored that they have the trust and confidence in me to do the job."

