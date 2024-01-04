Flour Bluff’s Tronix Repair & Games moving to new location

Tronix Repair & Games is moving out of the Flour Bluff area and relocating to a new spot off South Padre Island Drive.

The business will have a soft opening Friday. A grand opening will occur sometime in February.

The local video gaming store has been at the Flour Bluff location for about five years and grew out of the space, owner Jose Aragon said.

Tronix Repair & Games, a local video game store, relocated from the Flour Bluff area. The store will have a soft opening Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

“The main reason we moved was because of space,” Aragon said. The new location, located at 4738 S. Padre Island Drive, is nearly three times larger than its old site.

“We grew out of that place very quickly,” Aragon said.

Video games are on display at the new location of Tronix Repair & Games Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Customers can expect some new things at the new Tronix. Aragon said there will be video game and trading card game tournaments in the future. As well, some secrets are in the works but people will have to wait until Aragon makes a formal announcement.

Aragon said he hopes Tronix will bring people together.

Video games are on display at the new location of Tronix Repair & Games Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

“I enjoy video games and collecting Pokémon cards,” Aragon said. It’s been a big part of my life. Tronix is here to bring people together, connect and hang out. I’m trying to build a gaming community.”

For more information on Tronix, visit tronixcc.com.

