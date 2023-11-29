A flourishing Small Business Saturday in downtown York: One of the 'best' for some

Some downtown York businesses saw a boost in sales from Small Business Saturday shoppers.

Boutiques in the Market District, shops in the Royal Square District and businesses in the WeCo District offered deals and discounts for shoppers looking for holiday gifts.

The holiday started in 2010 by American Express as a way to promote small businesses in the wake of the Great Recession. For some shopkeepers, this was their 13th year in a row; for others, it was their first Small Business Saturday.

'Best' Small Business Saturday yet, for some shops

Zarah Brooks opened Indigo Bleu, a Bohemian boutique located on West Philadelphia Street, in 2014, and said she wasn't exactly sure what to expect this holiday season.

"It was our best one so far," said Brooks, who saw more foot traffic this year than she expected.

"I saw a lot of new faces and returning regulars this year − I feel super grateful."

Since 1945, The Watchmaker's Daughter jewelry store on North Beaver Street has seen over five decades of holiday shopping.

For third generation jeweler, Karen Reiss Staub, Small Business Saturday has always been an exciting day, but this year may have been the best.

"It's always a great day for us, but this year was one of the best we've had yet! We really feel well supported and loved by our customers," she said.

Alexandria Keener Hammond, owner of My Girlfriend's Wardrobe and Preston & Jayne, a new addition to her store, saw a significant increase over last year's Small Business Saturday not only in sales but also in the number of transactions.

"My Girlfriend's Wardrobe also means supporting our consignors, who are members of our community. Your support of us goes even further when you think of that aspect."

For Christina Clark, owner of Sunrise Soap Company, this is her 19th year in business. She usually expects a big crowd for the holiday season and said this year's turnout was great.

"Downtown was bustling, the store was crowded − it felt good to have a lot of people come out."

Some businesses offered discounts for the first time

Jenns Marshall, co-owner of Boho Bella Collection, a vintage boutique selling home goods, fashion and art, said this was the first year her business offered discounts on Small Business Saturday to generate sales.

According to her sales tally, Marshall said the store saw a third of the number of sales it saw on Small Business Saturday last year.

"This was the first time we saw a decline in sales," she said.

Also involved in real estate, Marshall and her husband, Aaron, stay on top of inflation news as well as real estate numbers. Predicting a slight drop in traffic this year, the two knew they would have to offer discounts to keep sales up.

"We're not the only small business affected. We love what we do, and it's just a matter of revamping and rethinking how we operate our business."

A first Small Business Saturday for some shops

Noel's Rock Shop, a one-stop shop for records, guitars and guitar gear experience in the Royal Square District, saw its first Small Business Saturday this year.

Co-owner Scott Youcheff said that as a new company with a specialized focus, they weren't sure what to expect.

"We had a nice mix of returning and new faces come through the door and ultimately we are pleased with the day. We do look forward to continued traffic through the holiday season to help finish our first year strong," Youcheff said.

Noel's Rock Shop at 27 East King Street in York Tuesday July 18, 2023.

For Chris and Beverly Awkward, owners of Oh Yeah Jerky, a stand selling homemade jerky at Central Market, this was also their first Small Business Saturday and their first year in business.

"Small Business Saturday was way busier than expected. We knew our sales and exposure to new customers would increase for the special day, but the turnout was so much more, almost overwhelming," said Beverly.

