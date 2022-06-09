Flournoy named judge for death penalty trial in Pinetree shootings

Jun. 9—The forthcoming death penalty trial for the July 2021 killing of three men at Kennesaw's Pinetree Country Club will be adjudicated by Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert Flournoy.

Flournoy was randomly selected from Cobb's Superior Court judges Wednesday, Chief Judge Rob Leonard told the MDJ.

Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady said this week he would be seeking the death penalty in the case, which currently has three named defendants on an array of charges including kidnapping and murder.

The case was previously assigned to Judge Kimberly Childs, but the move to seek the death penalty triggered the selection of a new judge.

Bryan Anthony Rhoden and Justin Caleb Pruitt were charged last month with orchestrating the killings. Prosecutors say they bound Paul Pierson, 76, of Kansas, and Henry Valdez, 46, of California, with duct tape and zip ties in Jonesboro and forced them into a pickup truck.

Rhoden then drove the men to the Cobb golf course, where he shot them, investigators allege.

A third defendant, Taylor Nicole Cameron, is accused of retrieving the gun used in the killings from near the golf course at Rhoden's request.

Gene Siller, Pinetree's golf pro and the third victim, is believed to have been killed because he came upon an active crime when he went to investigate a truck on the course.

Flournoy is not seeking reelection for his seat and is set to retire at the end of the year. Leonard said the case would be taken over by his successor if the trial is not wrapped up by then. Sonja N. Brown and James Luttrell are headed to a June 21 runoff in the race to replace the judge.