Flower 'delivery man' is Army dad in disguise

The AV Club

Former president Barack Obama sure loves to hang out with rock stars. Bruce Springsteen’s podcast co-host has a lot of celebrity friends, and he obviously enjoyed hosting legends while in residence at the White House. It’s strange to imagine the seat of government with revelers lying about like your buddy’s parents’ house after a night of illicit drunkenness, but the historic building did see at least one knocked-out rocker during Obama’s time in office.