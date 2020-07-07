Flower One Announces CFO Transition and Appointment of David Kane as Interim Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Flower One Holdings Inc. ("Flower One" or the "Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in Nevada, announced today that effective July 15, 2020, due to personal reasons, Geoff Miachika will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer, a position he has held since June 2018. David Kane has been appointed Interim CFO, effective July 16, 2020. Mr. Miachika will continue to work with Flower One in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition between himself and Mr. Kane.

Mr. Kane, a certified public accountant, joins Flower One with more than three decades of finance and accounting experience. Having began his career in public accounting with Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young, Mr. Kane has held several roles as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Mr. Kane was Chief Financial Officer of Xtreme Cubes Corporation, a manufacturer of high-end modular structures, where he developed and implemented the Company's first ERP system and financial controls. Mr. Kane has also held CFO roles at Tryke Companies, a vertically integrated cannabis cultivator, manufacturer and retailer in Nevada; Aerovoice, a wholesale distributor of wireless handset and related accessories; EagleRider, a privately-held motorcycle rental and tour business; and Aquarium of the Pacific, a not-for-profit aquarium in California that has over 1.5 million visitors annually.

"David brings an exceptional level of finance and accounting depth to Flower One, having worked at the CFO level across multiple related business sectors, including in the cannabis and wholesale distribution markets," said Ken Villazor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Flower One. "In addition, David is a local Nevadan who will further enhance our Company's connectivity to and understanding of the Nevada market. David's appointment further strengthens our U.S. leadership and operations teams and is a strategically important step as we continue to grow our product offerings to the 70 cannabis retailers across Nevada. With Geoff remaining on as an advisor to our team, we believe David's transition to Interim CFO will be seamless."

Mr. Miachika, has been an integral part of Flower One's transition to a public company, actively assisting with the Company's public listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTCQX Markets and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Mr. Miachika also played an important role in the Company's debt and equity financings, as well as supported the Company's ability to execute and operationalize its 455,000 square foot flagship cultivation and manufacturing facility in Nevada in less than 18 months.

"Geoff has played a key role in transforming Flower One into an industry-leading player in the U.S. cannabis space," said Mr. Villazor. "On behalf of our entire team and Board of Directors, I want to thank Geoff for his many contributions to the Company over the past two years."

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands. Flower One's flagship 400,000 square-foot greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility is used for large scale cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing. Flower One also owns and operates a second production facility in Las Vegas, with 25,000 square-feet of indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen that will produce several of the nation's top-performing edible brands. Flower One produces a wide range of products ranging from wholesale flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, and topicals for the top-performing brands in cannabis.

