Flower One Announces Filing Date and Details for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Releases Preliminary Second Quarter 2020 Revenue Results

Q2 2020 Preliminary Unaudited Revenue of US$3.8M Beats Company Guidance

TORONTO and LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Flower One Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "Flower One") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in Nevada, today announced that it expects to file its Q1 2020 financial statements after market close on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Flower One will also host a conference call on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results and review recent and upcoming milestones.

The Company's quarterly filings for Q1 2020 were initially required to be filed by June 1, 2020 under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The Company has relied on a temporary exemption from certain regulatory filing requirements published by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020 to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of COVID-19.

Q2 2020 Preliminary Revenue

Today, the Company also announced preliminary Q2 2020 revenue of US$3.8 million, ahead of Company guidance of US$3.25 million to US$3.75 million for the quarter. The Company expects gross margin to be in the range of 35% to 45% for Q2 2020, as compared to gross margin of 44% as previously reported for Q4 2019.

As noted in the Company's Q4 2019 earnings news release dated June 15, 2020, sales in April and May of 2020 declined as a result of COVID-19 and Nevada's requirement to go to a delivery-only model. Following the reopening of casinos and the Las Vegas Strip on June 4, 2020, Flower One's sales grew at a weekly compounded rate of 28% for the remainder of the month.

In addition, Flower One anticipates, that entering Q3 2020, the Company will reduce its variable operating costs by more than 60% as a result of completed operational efficiencies and a reduced crop management plan through the upcoming quarter.

Commenting on the Company's recent performance, Ken Villazor, Flower One's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, "After a challenging first two months of Q2 2020, June saw a solid increase in revenue growth, nearly doubling the sales of April and May combined. This followed a very strong Q1, during which revenues nearly equaled our revenues for all of 2019. We are very pleased with our most recent pace of sales and we believe that the many operational adjustments, learnings and improvements we have made through this challenging period will support our continued growth in the Nevada cannabis market."

Update on Brand Launches

The Company also announced this week the successful launch of two major premium cannabis brands, Cookies and 22Red. Launch inventory for both brands including Cookies' entire line of products – the namesake Cookies brand, along with Lemonnade, Powerzzzup, Grandiflora, Runtz and Minntz – and 22Red's full selection of dry flower, pre-roll, vape cartridges and CBD selections, have essentially been pre-sold. The significant improvements Flower One has made to its post-harvest and curing processes have not only increased the quality of the Company's product, but also strengthened Flower One's ability to launch premium brands like Cookies and 22Red and continue to sign additional premium brand partners such as Lift Tickets and Heavy Hitters, which are expected to launch in Q3 2020 and Q4 2020 respectively.

"Over the past few months, Flower One has continued to achieve significant operating milestones and product quality measures validated by the supply agreements and pre-order commitments in place for our latest brand releases," said Kellen O'Keefe, Chief Strategy Officer of Flower One. "We continue to deliver on our promise to bring the best cannabis brands in the world to Nevada."

Nevada Market Update: COVID-19, Tourism and Regulatory Developments

a. COVID-19 Update

Flower One, as part of a series of news releases, has provided regular updates on COVID-19 related market developments in Nevada. The Company continues to operate its 455,000 square-foot flagship cultivation and production facility as well as its 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and commercial kitchen facility in manners which are compliant with the public health guidelines issued by Nevada Health.