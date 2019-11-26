Flower One Partners with Kiva Confections, Leading California Edible Producer

Flower One launches Kiva Confections' Camino Gummies in Nevada in 2019 with additional award-winning Kiva portfolio products to follow in 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Flower One Holdings Inc. ("Flower One" or the "Company") ( CSE:FONE ) ( OTCQX:FLOOF ) – Nevada's leading cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner – today announces its brand partnership with California-born Kiva Confections ("Kiva"), bringing their industry-leading, premium cannabis confections to the Nevada market. A nine-year old industry leader known for their precise, discreet, and delicious edibles, Kiva's presence in Nevada will redefine consumers' expectations of cannabis confections.

Kiva's Camino Gummies will be the first product line to launch in Nevada retailers in 2019. Pairing custom combinations of THC, CBD, and a range of carefully curated terpenes, Camino provides the most tailored cannabis experience on the market. Camino Gummies will be available in the following flavors and effects: Wild Berry ("Chill"), Sparkling Pear ("Social"), Pineapple Habanero ("Uplifting"), Wild Cherry ("Excite"), and Watermelon Lemonade ("Bliss"). Camino will provide the same portable experience popularized by Kiva's best-selling Terra Bites in California, and be packaged in a convenient, shareable, and re-usable tin.

According to Headset, a leading cannabis industry analytics services provider, Kiva currently occupies 5 of the top 10 selling edibles products in the state of California.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Kiva Confections – California's leading edible brand – to Flower One's growing portfolio of Brand Partners," said Kellen O'Keefe, Chief Strategy Officer at Flower One. "Kiva's built an industry-leading, premium brand focused on quality and consistency. Their delicious, low-dose options and unique formulations will make excellent additions to Nevada's growing variety of exceptional cannabis products."

"With Flower One's production and cultivation expertise, we are confident that this partnership will allow us to build on the business reputation and loyal following we have established in California – one of the most competitive and evolved cannabis markets in the world," said Scott Palmer, Co-Founder and CEO at Kiva Confections. "It's reassuring to know that Nevada's locals, and the over 55 million tourists that travel to the state each year, will now have reliable and direct access to our delicious, trustworthy, award-winning edibles."

Kiva's product portfolio also includes its award-winning Kiva Bars, Petra Mints, Terra Bites, and Singles, all of which are scheduled to launch in Nevada retailers in 2020.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands. Flower One's flagship 400,000 square-foot greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility is used for large scale cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing. Flower One also owns and operates a second production facility in Las Vegas, with 25,000 square-feet of indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen that will produce several of the nation's top-performing edible and beverage brands. Flower One produces a wide range of products ranging from wholesale flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, beverages, and topicals for the top-performing brands in cannabis.