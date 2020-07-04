Flower One Provides Update on Exemption for Q1 2020 Filing

TORONTO and LAS VEGAS, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Flower One Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "Flower One") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in Nevada, today announced an update on the filing of its Q1 2020 financial results and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Q1 Disclosure Documents"), which were initially required to be filed by June 1, 2020 under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102").The Company expects to file the Q1 Disclosure Documents prior to the end of the exemption period of July 16, 2020.

On March 23, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators published substantively harmonized temporary exemptions from certain regulatory filing requirements that provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020 to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of COVID-19. The Company will continue to rely on the exemption granted under BC Instrument 51-515 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with respect to the Q1 Disclosure Documents.

In the interim, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company on its news releases dated June 17, June 22 and June 29, 2020, there have been no material business developments since the date of the Company's most recent filing of its Annual Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis on June 15, 2020.

Flower One continues to expect financial results in-line with its previously reported figures, including preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 announced on April 6, 2020 (see here for news release).

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands. Flower One's flagship 400,000 square-foot greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility is used for large scale cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing. Flower One also owns and operates a second production facility in Las Vegas, with 25,000 square-feet of indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen that will produce several of the nation's top-performing edible brands. Flower One produces a wide range of products ranging from wholesale flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, and topicals for the top-performing brands in cannabis.

The Company's common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company's symbol "FONE", in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FLOOF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "F11". For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com.

