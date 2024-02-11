Flower shops preparing for Valentine’s Day rush

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Valentine’s Day is just a couple of days away and flower shops throughout West Michigan are working overtime to get ready for the big day.

Crescent Floral & Gifts and Ball Park Floral said they are booked with orders ahead of the holiday. Tracy Thomas, the owner of Crescent Floral & Gifts on Wealthy Street, said Valentine’s Day is their second busiest day, right behind Mother’s Day.

Thomas said they ordered 115 cases of flowers, but she thinks that still might not be enough.

“Valentine’s Day is usually a last-minute thing, so people will start placing orders tonight, Monday and Tuesday. So we prep ahead of the game. It’s kind of a gamble to make sure that you know what you need to have ahead. So we have everything ready ahead of time and then just pull as we get the orders in and then make special customer orders as they walk in the door,” Thomas said.

Multiple shops said the best way to make sure you get your Valentine’s flowers and gifts is to order ahead either online, over the phone or in person.

