Flower Subscriptions Make the Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts

Refinery29

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, time is running out to find that perfect little something to let the mom figure in your life know she’s loved and appreciated. Special people deserve equally special gifts, which is why you don’t want to leave this particular task to the last minute. To keep your search on track, we rounded up all sorts of unique gift ideas from the ultimate destination of crowd-pleasing trinkets & treasures: Anthropologie. From new moms to long-distance moms and dog moms, there's no one gift that's perfectly suited to an occasion honoring them all. Sure, same-day flower deliveries are a safe bet — but, it's tough to beat a Mother's Day gift that's hand-picked for her from Anthropologie's shimmering wealth of very lovely options. We scouted out everything from mom necklaces to pretty floral pitchers, chic gardening gear, luxurious pairs of PJs, and (if you’re still committed to the whole bouquet idea) a lovely dried bunch of hydrangeas.Ahead, check out our top Anthropologie Mother's Day gift picks to ensure this May 9th is the best one she's had to date. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.This botanical mug is will serve as a daily reminder of her overall wonderfulness. Nathalie Lété Mom Botanical Mug, $, available at AnthropologieAdd a touch of hand-painted charm to your favorite memories with mom. Anthropologie Dagny Frame, $, available at AnthropologieFor the moms who know how greenery can create a sense of calm in any living space, this terracotta planter will take their indoor plant game to new heights. Anthropologie Sonny Pot, $, available at AnthropologieA chic sleep set made for the chic women in your life. Anthropologie Ella Pajama Set, $, available at AnthropologieThis delightful little dish can hold pins and paperclips on her desk, or earrings and rings on her dresser. Anthropologie Sunburst Trinket Dish, $, available at AnthropologieThis uber-soft, faux-fur blanket is like the next best thing to a hug. Anthropologie Aleksi Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $, available at AnthropologieThis necklace is small, simple, and sentimental statement of her very important role and relationships. Thatch Monogram Necklace, $, available at AnthropologieWhen in doubt, a candle is always a guaranteed crowd pleaser when it comes to presents. But don't settle for any ol' option: This hand-poured candle and its stunning glass vessel are inspired by the sunrise. Capri Blue Sunrise Glass Jar Candle, $, available at AnthropologieFor a gift that comes with the promise of breakfast in bed, consider this beautifully crafted, rattan-woven tray. Anthropologie Natasha Breakfast Tray, $, available at AnthropologieFor a trendy twist on a Mother's Day classic, go for a dried bouquet that'll long outlive your typical flower delivery. Heartfelt by Anthropologie Dried Hydrangea Bouquet, $, available at AnthropologieIf you could put a luxurious night's sleep in a box, this would be it. Slip Silk Pillowcase, $, available at AnthropologieThis multipurpose apron is made for the mom that's not afraid to make a mess. It's even got pockets for tools, cloths, and fresh herbs clipped from the garden. Heartfelt by Anthropologie Garden Apron, $, available at AnthropologieBecause the hostess with the mostest definitely needs a gleaming agate cheese board.Anthropologie Agate Cheese Board, $, available at AnthropologieThis budget-friendly gift idea will do wonders on her skin without taking a toll on your wallet. Mer-Sea & Co. Avant Garden Hand Cream, $, available at AnthropologieShow her "a garden's worth of gratitude" (yes, we took that delightful phrase from Anthropologie's product description) with the gift of a hand-painted vase. Anthropologie Zahara Vase, $, available at AnthropologieMoms spend a lot of time on their feet, so you can count on these fuzzy slippers to deliver some well-deserved coziness and cheer. Casa Clara Olivia Shearling Slippers, $, available at AnthropologieThese tile-inspired coasters are made in Portugal and will bring a vibrant, international, yet practical flair to her decor. Anthropologie Azulejo Tile Coasters, Set of 4, $, available at AnthropologieThis whimsical planter is one of Anthropologie's best sellers for a reason, so you can count on mom enjoying this gilded giraffe silhouette as much as the next Anthro shopper. Anthropologie Gia Giraffe Planter, $, available at AnthropologieLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?These Anthropologie Bestsellers Are 25% Off17 Mother's Day Gifts From Black-Owned BusinessesR29's Extra Gifted Mother's Day Gift Guide