From flowers to Burgum to hockey: The Herald's top photos from 2023

Jan. 3—GRAND FORKS — Often, they're called pasque flowers. And for some, they're simply known as crocuses.

Lying low to the ground and with their fuzzy stems, the purple prairie flower is a harbinger of spring, providing hard evidence that winter is finally over and the warm winds of May and June are on their way.

That was the message in early May when the Herald published on the front page a photo of a pasque flower in full bloom, as seen near Park River, North Dakota. With a yellow sunset in the background, the tiny unpicked bouquet bursts with bright colors.

They say a picture is worth 1,000 words, but in this case, the image best exclaims just a single word: Spring.

It has been determined by Herald staff to be the newspaper's top photo of 2023.

