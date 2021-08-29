Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Pay A US$0.21 Dividend In Three Days

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Flowers Foods investors that purchase the stock on or after the 2nd of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.21 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.84 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Flowers Foods has a trailing yield of approximately 3.5% on its current stock price of $23.9. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Flowers Foods's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 75% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 61% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Flowers Foods earnings per share are up 3.7% per annum over the last five years. A high payout ratio of 75% generally happens when a company can't find better uses for the cash. Combined with slim earnings growth in the past few years, Flowers Foods could be signalling that its future growth prospects are thin.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Flowers Foods has increased its dividend at approximately 9.0% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Flowers Foods an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Flowers Foods paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Flowers Foods from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Flowers Foods, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Flowers Foods you should be aware of.

