Flowers left at Windsor Castle will be displayed privately in castle grounds

Flowers left outside Windsor Castle for Prince Philip - REUTERS /ANDREW BOYERS

Flowers left at Windsor Castle for the Duke of Edinburgh will be removed and displayed within the grounds, the park has said.

Member of the public left candles and bouquets of spring flowers outside the gates of the Berkshire castle, where the Duke died on Friday morning.

Notes of condolence for the Queen and thanking the Duke were also left, some of them written by children.

A spokesman for Windsor Great Park said tributes would be moved "respectfully" to a private location within the castle grounds, where they would be displayed.

A child lays flowers outside Windsor Castle on April 9 - Chris Jackson

The sound of bagpipes could be heard as people gathered, socially distanced, to pay their respects to the Duke, who died at 99.

Flowers, garlands, flags and teddy bears were also left outside Buckingham Palace, though the public were told these would be removed and were asked not to leave tributes.

A sign displayed on Saturday read "You are kindly requested not to leave tributes, artifacts or candles at this location.

"Please be aware that any tributes or candles left here will be regularly removed."

Flowers left outside Buckingham Palace on Friday - Alastair Grant /AP

Workers were pictured removing the items early on Saturday morning.

People have been discouraged from gathering in groups to mark the Duke's passing due to the risk of spreading coronavirus.

The Palace asked members of the public not to gather in crowds, saying: "Those wishing to express their condolences are asked to do so in the safest way possible, and not to gather at Royal Residences."

Flowers with condolence messages outside Windsor Castle - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

An online book of condolence was opened on the royal family's official website for the public to post personal tributes.

Gun salutes in tribute are planned for Saturday, across the UK, in Gibraltar and at sea.

The public is being encouraged to observe the gun salutes, which are fired to mark significant national events, from home, as they will be broadcast online and on television.