The flowers of war: Ukraine smith turns guns, ammo into art

·2 min read

A blacksmith in the Russian-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk is practically beating swords into ploughshares, and turning one man’s trash into treasures. Viktor Mikhalev takes weapons and ammunition and produces what he calls the flowers of war.

Mikhalev, who trained as a welder, lives and works in a house whose fence and door are decorated with forged flowers and grapes. In his workshop are piles of half-burnt machine guns and shells from the war’s front line. Friends and acquaintances bring them as raw material for his art.

Donetsk, the center of Ukraine's industrial heartland of the Donbas, has been engulfed by fighting ever since the Moscow-backed separatist rebellion erupted in April 2014, weeks after Russia's illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

The Kremlin has made capturing the entire region a key goal of its invasion that began a year ago, and it illegally annexed Donetsk along with three other regions in eastern and southern Ukraine in September, declaring them part of Russia.

Fierce fighting has focused on the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, and the city of Donetsk itself also has been frequently hit by shelling.

The smell of iron and paint permeates Mikhalev's workshop, also decorated from floor to ceiling with dozens of religious icons. He makes the art as a keepsake, a souvenir of the war in eastern Ukraine.

“Real flowers will not last long, and my roses will become a reminder for a long memory,” the blacksmith says.

He began the project when a friend brought him broken machine guns. A month later, he exhibited his war art in a Donetsk museum. Since then, he’s constantly been making what he calls “flowers of war.” In addition, he constructs stands for writing pens from parts of a grenade launcher and a cartridge case.

___ Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

    The owner of Russia's Wagner Group military company claimed Wednesday that his troops have extended their gains in the key Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut as fierce fighting continues in the war's longest battle. Yevgeny Prigozhin said Wagner troops have taken full control of the eastern part of Bakhmut. The center of Bakhmut is located west of the river.

  • The Depot in Hopkins announces closing

    On its 25th anniversary, a popular hangout in Hopkins will close. The community surrounding it hopes to keep the shop open, and FOX 9’s Maury Glover has the story.

  • Governments criticized for keeping women from peace talks

    On the eve of International Women’s Day, leading women’s rights campaigners at the United Nations and the African Union and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate criticized male-dominated governments Tuesday for excluding women from peace negotiations. Sima Bahous, head of the U.N. agency promoting gender equality, lamented “the regression in women’s rights.”

  • UN: Afghanistan is world's most repressive country for women

    Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the country has become the most repressive in the world for women and girls, deprived of many of their basic rights, the United Nations said Wednesday. In a statement released on the International Women’s Day, the U.N. mission said that Afghanistan's new rulers have shown an almost “singular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes.” Despite initial promises of a more moderate stance, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing power in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their pullout from Afghanistan after two decades of war.

  • Ashes of Thailand 'cave boy' released on Mekong River

    Family members, monks and friends watched from a boat Monday as the ashes of one of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand in 2018 were released into the Mekong River. Seventeen-year-old Duangphet Phromthep died last month while attending a sports academy in England. Duangphet's ashes floated away in a makeshift vessel, along with soccer balls and some of his prized possessions, in an area of the river in Chiang Rai, the country's northernmost province, where the borders of Laos, Myanmar and Thailand meet known as the Golden Triangle.

  • Steven Spielberg shares personal theory explaining all those UFO sightings

    Depraved dinosaur hunter and acclaimed film director Steven Spielberg seems to be wondering, like all of us, about the nature of all those UFO sightings that keep popping up lately. As a man of great imagination and considerable experience in wrangling the alien threat, he also has some thoughts about what those sightings might actually be.

  • Support for Ukraine must continue for as long as it takes, NATO chief says

    As Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is launching new offensives in Ukraine, Kyiv’s Western partners must continue their support for as long as the war lasts, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference on March 7.

  • The fight to hold Bakhmut

    Why are the Russians so keen to capture this city, and how has Ukraine been able to hold them off?

  • Russian mercenary group chief says Putin’s position in Bakhmut at risk

    Russian fighters asked to fight Ukrainian forces with ‘firearms and shovels’

  • Ukrainian defenders repel over 100 Russian attacks General Staff report

    Ukraine's defence forces have repelled over 100 Russian attacks on five fronts over the course of 7 March. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 8 March Quote: "The occupiers are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

  • Thor Industries (THO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Thor Industries (THO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -54.55% and 7.30%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Violent clashes in Georgia over Russia-style 'foreign agents' law

    Georgia was gearing up for fresh protests on Wednesday, a day after police used tear gas and water cannon against thousands of demonstrators in the capital Tbilisi demanding a controversial "foreign agents" bill be axed.

  • Group of 4 Americans in deadly Mexico trip were childhood friends

    The wife of one of two survivors of a deadly Mexico shooting and kidnapping says she’s glad her husband is alive but she’s heartbroken for the other families.

  • A YouTuber charged a non-Tesla EV at a Supercharger and it 'descended into chaos'

    Tesla began opening some of its Superchargers to non-Tesla EVs last month, but it could quickly become a headache for Tesla owners.

  • China Revamps Bureaucracy to Boost Self-Reliance With Eye on US

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping overhauled China’s bureaucracy as part of a sweeping push to make the economy more self-sufficient and resilient in the face of US efforts to prevent Beijing from obtaining advanced technology. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicarePowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates

  • If Bears trade No. 1 pick, Ryan Poles thinks he can acquire three 1st rounders

    Bears GM Ryan Poles spoke with NBC's Peter King and shed light on possibly trading the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

  • Cardiff car crash victims lay undiscovered for 46 hours as police told family to ‘stop ringing’

    Three dead and two seriously injured passengers lay undiscovered in car wreckage for as long as 46 hours, while police told a mother to stop ringing them about her missing daughter.

  • UN rights chief cites 'communication' about issues in China

    The new U.N. human rights chief said Tuesday that his office has opened “channels of communication” to help follow up on concerns about the rights of minorities in China, including Uyghur Muslims and Tibetans. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, in an address highly anticipated by rights advocates, didn't detail how his office plans to follow up on a critical report on China's western Xinjiang region published in August by his predecessor, Michelle Bachelet.

  • Does the East belong to the Milwaukee Bucks or the Boston Celtics?

    The Celtics' roll slowed a bit midseason at just the time the Greek Freak and the Bucks came roaring back on the longest win streak we have yet seen this season.

  • Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2023: Top 45 catchers

    Check out how the fantasy baseball catcher position shakes out for 2023 draft season in our expert rankings.