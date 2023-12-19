From flowers to watermelon, Florida-inspired mocktails for a less-tipsy holiday

Pay homage to the Sunshine State this holiday season with Florida-friendly mocktails.

Whether you decide to opt for something with citrus or go a little more daring and head outside for a flowering plant called roselle that's a cousin to the hibiscus, the folks at the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences have got a recipe for you.

Other names for roselle, which is related to hibiscus, include roselle hibiscus, sorrel and cranberry hibiscus.

What is a mocktail?

Let's put the first thing first and define what we mean by a mocktail.

"Mocktails are simply cocktails without the liquor. They use a variety of tasty ingredients to create a flavor fusion, providing a sophisticated beverage sans alcohol," according to Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.

Mocktails "are specialty concoctions with their own complex and diverse flavor profiles. Just as some cocktails are experimental in their ingredients, pairing elements like herbs or traditionally savory ingredients, mocktails do as well," AllRecipes added.

What Florida-specific ingredients can be used in mocktails?

There's plenty to choose from. Think watermelons, fresh citrus, strawberries and blueberries and even a syrup made from Florida flowering plant the roselle, which is related to the hibiscus, said Jessica Frisch, nutrition educator at UF/IFAS Orange County Extension Office.

Are there any benefits to mocktails over cocktails?

Besides avoiding a hangover the next day or worrying about a safe ride home, mocktails offer some health benefits.

Fresh citrus contains vitamin C, and fresh strawberries and blueberries are bursting with antioxidants, Frisch said, adding that the free-radical-fighting power of antioxidants may help prevent cancer and other health conditions.

Even roselle, used to make roselle syrup, is "chock full of antioxidants."

"Opting for a mocktail instead of a cocktail means your gut health will benefit since alcohol can hurt the healthy flora in one’s stomach and you’ll feel more refreshed in the morning.

“Your body will thank you,” Frisch said.

Mocktail recipes with Florida-inspired ingredients

Roselle Berry Fizz Ingredients: Roselle syrup (made from hibiscus), mixed berries, lime juice, sparkling water, ice and mint. Instructions: Make roselle syrup by combining 4 cups sugar with 4 cups water and bringing to a boil. From 2-3 pounds of picked roselle hibiscus, remove calyxes from the seed pods and add to the boiling sugar water. Boil for about 20 minutes until water has reduced to a syrup. Strain. Muddle the berries — which meant to lightly mash them — and combine with the fresh lime juice, add the roselle syrup, pour into glasses, top with sparkling water and garnish with a sprig of mint.



Key Lime Pie in a Mug Ingredients: ¼ cup of Key lime juice, one cup of coconut milk, graham cracker crumbs and a splash of vanilla Instructions: Mix key lime juice with coconut milk, add vanilla and top with graham cracker crumbs. Warm to your liking.



Spiced Orange Cider Ingredients: Orange juice, apple cider, cloves and a cinnamon stick. Instructions: Combine orange juice and apple cider and then add cloves and the cinnamon stick. Warm on the stove without boiling.



Tropical Tea Delight Ingredients: Hibiscus tea, pineapple juice, orange zest and a teaspoon of honey. Instructions: Brew hibiscus tea, mix in pineapple juice to taste, add orange zest and sweeten with honey. Serve warm.



Citrus Sparkler Ingredients: Orange juice, grapefruit juice, sparkling water and ice. Instructions: Mix equal parts orange and grapefruit juice, add ice, and top with sparkling water. Garnish with a slice of orange or grapefruit.



Berry Blizzard Fizz Ingredients: Blueberries, strawberries, sparkling water, mint leaves and ice. Instructions: Muddle blueberries and strawberries in a glass, add ice, and top with sparkling water. Garnish with mint leaves.



Watermelon Frost Ingredients: Watermelon juice, lime juice, mint leaves, sparkling water and ice. Instructions: Combine watermelon juice and lime juice, add mint leaves and top with sparkling water. Serve over ice.



Sunshine Cooler Ingredients: Orange juice, pineapple juice, coconut water and ice. Instructions: Mix equal parts orange juice and pineapple juice, add coconut water and pour over ice.



Blueberry Bliss Punch Ingredients: Blueberry juice, lemonade, ginger ale, frozen blueberries and ice. Instructions: Mix blueberry juice and lemonade, add ginger ale and stir. Garnish with frozen blueberries and serve over ice.



Virgin Mojito Ingredients: One cup mint leaves, spoonful of sugar, lime juice, club soda, ice and lime slices. Instructions: Muddle mint and sugar, add the lime juice, pour the mixture over ice, top with club soda and garnish with fresh mint and a slice of lime



This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida mocktail recipes with roselle, watermelon, citrus, Key lime