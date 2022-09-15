Flowery Branch man, 20, accused of uploading child porn

Sep. 15—A Flowery Branch man was accused of uploading child porn to his Google account, according to authorities.

Harrison Sanchez-Zapata, 20, was charged with 91 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked Wednesday, Sept. 14, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

After a cybertip, Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators said they believe the uploading of child porn happened at a home on Riverchase Drive in Flowery Branch.

Investigators analyzing Sanchez-Zapata's account found 31 still images and 60 videos of child porn. The Sheriff's Office seized other electronic devices while searching his home, and there are pending charges once those are examined.