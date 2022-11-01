Flowery Branch man, 21, faces vehicular homicide charge in crash that killed Buford teen

Nov. 1—A Flowery Branch man faces a first-degree vehicular homicide charge after the car he was driving struck a concrete barrier, killing his 16-year-old passenger, police said.

Kyle McDowell, 21, was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and failure to maintain lane.

Gwinnett County Police said McDowell was driving north about 2 a.m. Sunday on Sugarloaf Parkway toward Ga. 316. Police said McDowell "failed to navigate" the Ga. 316 entrance ramp, and the car struck a concrete barrier.

Police said McDowell is in the hospital recovering from minor injuries.

His front-seat passenger, Caitlyn Pollock, 16, of Buford, died at the scene of the crash, police said.

Though the legal limit in Georgia for blood alcohol concentration is 0.08, law enforcement can still charge DUI (less safe) if the person is under the influence of drugs or alcohol "to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive," according to Georgia law.

Caitlyn was a junior cheerleader at Mill Creek High School.

A fundraiser created to help the family stated she "was a friend to all and cherished her friends and family dearly."

"Caitlyn lived life to the fullest every day," according to the fundraiser.