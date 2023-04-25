Flowery Branch man charged with 21 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Apr. 24—A Flowery Branch man was accused of sharing at least 10 videos of children being sexually abused by adults through an instant messaging app, according to authorities.

Brandon Jawaan Davis, 25, was charged with 21 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked Friday, April 21, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The case began early last year with three tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Davis possessed and distributed at least 10 videos on the app between December 2021 and January 2022. Investigators also said he had at least one similar video on his cellphone.

After months of investigation, authorities obtained warrants for Davis in October but were unable to find him.

Davis was arrested at his residence Friday.

"As far as I can tell, it was just a warrant service at his residence, and he was home," Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email regarding the delay in finding Davis.