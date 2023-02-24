UPDATE: Flowery Branch man charged with attempted murder after shooting at sister, pointing gun at mom

Feb. 24—Update: A Flowery Branch man was charged with attempted murder after shooting at his sister, pointing a gun at his mom's head, and demanding the keys to her car, according to authorities.

Jamario Fryer, 34, also faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, first-degree child cruelty, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and battery.

His sister, mother and a child flagged down a passing motorist Thursday, Feb. 23, who drove them to the Flowery Branch Police Department.

Flowery Branch Police Deputy Chief Todd Templeton said Fryer was in an argument around 6:30 p.m. Thursday with his mother and sister at their home in the 4700 block of Beacon Ridge Lane.

Templeton said Fryer pointed a handgun at his sister and fired, but the shot missed.

"Mr. Fryer then approached his mother, kicked her in the side while she was on the floor, then pointed the firearm at her head while demanding the keys to her vehicle," Templeton wrote in a news release.

Templeton said Fryer also pointed a gun at a boy, but both women and the child were able to get out of the home. He did not say the boy's age or relationship to Fryer.

It was not clear what the connection was between Fryer and the child.

Flowery Branch Police responded to the Beacon Ridge Lane house and found Fryer in the car.

"He had left the residence, and while officers were investigating, he arrived back at the residence," Templeton said.

Fryer was taken to the Hall County Jail.

Templeton said Fryer's attempted murder charge was related to his sister.

