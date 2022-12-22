Flowery Branch man uploaded video of child sexual abuse to Snapchat, authorities said

Dec. 22—A Flowery Branch man was accused of uploading a video of child sexual abuse to his Snapchat account, according to authorities.

Markus Tyler Skelton Stevens, 25, was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 21, and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The case began with a cybertip Monday, Dec. 19, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Stevens uploaded the video Sept. 19 at his home, but investigators do not believe the child in the video is from the local area.

The case is still under investigation.

Further charges are possible once investigators process Stevens' electronic devices, authorities said.