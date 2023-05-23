Flowery Branch mom arrested after toddler's death connected to cocaine, fentanyl exposure

May 23—A Flowery Branch woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 21-month-old son after investigators found that she allowed her child "to have access to cocaine and fentanyl," the Hall County Sheriff's Office says.

Gloria Neshee Stringer, 31, was also charged with second-degree child cruelty in the death of her son, Jamari Stringer.

Gloria Stringer was arrested in Buford on May 22 and remains in Hall County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office says it began its investigation on Feb. 1 when deputies were called to a home on the 5100 block of Oliver Road for a cardiac arrest report. Jamari was found unresponsive and transported to a local hospital, then to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, where the child died.

"We can't be more specific on either of those questions," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams when asked to detail the ways in which the mother allowed her son access to the drugs and how much cocaine and fentanyl were found in the child's system. "The investigation is ongoing and that information can't be released right now."

The child's body was transported to the Dekalb County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy, where the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. The office could not be reached for comment.

The Gwinnett County Police Department Community Response Team and the Hall County Department of Family and Children Services assisted in the investigation.