Flowery Branch teen charged with child molestation

Feb. 24—An 18-year-old Flowery Branch man was accused of molesting a young girl, according to authorities.

Keldon Charles Ford was charged with one count of felony child molestation.

He was arrested Thursday, Feb. 23, and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Ford was accused of inappropriately touching a young girl, who they only identified as being under the age of 12.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Ford and the girl knew one another, and one of the girl's family members made the report to law enforcement in January.

No further details were available Friday, Feb. 24.