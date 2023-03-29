Flowery Branch teen charged with sharing child porn on Snapchat

Mar. 29—A Flowery Branch teenager was charged with sharing a video of child pornography on Snapchat, according to authorities.

Rocco John Dodero, 17, faces 14 counts of sexual exploitation of children. He was booked Tuesday, March 28, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off Hall County investigators about a Snapchat video linked to a Hall County address.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Dodera shared the video on Snapchat that had images of children engaged in sexual activity, who were believed to between ages 4 and 13.

The Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes unit searched Dodero's home Tuesday. Investigators seized Dodero's cellphone, and the GBI unit found additional child sexual abuse material on the phone.

Williams did not have information on the additional material found on Dodero's phone other than it was not related to Snapchat.