Flowery Branch teen charged after supplying fentanyl that killed co-worker

Nov. 21—A Flowery Branch teenager was charged with involuntary manslaughter after supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a coworker in July, according to authorities.

Brandon Jared Soto, 18, was arrested Friday, Nov. 18 and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Soto and his co-worker, Halaya Graciela Herrera, 17, were working together at an Oakwood fast food restaurant.

The Sheriff's Office said Soto and Herrera took fentanyl July 12 while on the job.

After Herrera fell ill, Soto took her to her home. Herrera started overdosing, and Herrera's mother called 911.

Herrera, who was a few weeks shy of her 18th birthday, was transported to the hospital and died the next day.