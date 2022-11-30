Flowery Branch woman shot. Witness says it started over her barking dogs

Nov. 29—Update: One woman was shot and another arrested after a dispute between neighbors before noon Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Flowery Branch, police said.

Flowery Branch Police Chief Chris Hulsey said it started as an argument between two women around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Chattahoochee Street and Church Street

From what the police know now, Hulsey said the argument was about a dog barking.

The police chief said Fonda Spratt, 56, entered the woman's home and confronted her about the barking dogs before pulling out a gun and shooting toward the woman multiple times.

The police did not identify the victim.

Hulsey said the victim, who was struck twice, was in stable condition at the hospital after officers used a tourniquet on the scene.

Spratt was taken into custody and charged with burglary, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of aggravated assault.

Terry Ryan, owner of Flowery Branch Mini Shortage — located across the street from where the shooting occurred — aided the victim until police arrived after he heard a gunshot.

Ryan said the victim told him the argument began when her female neighbor entered her apartment through the back door with a gun, irate that her dogs were barking.

The neighbor then opened fire, striking the woman in the breast and in the wrist, Ryan said the victim told him. By the time Ryan got outside, he saw two women running from the apartment. He said the victim was clutching her breast where she'd been hit while the other woman — who he identified as the victim's sister — applied pressure to the wound.

"I think (the victim) was running on adrenaline because they ran out of the apartment after (the shooter) took three shots, apparently," Ryan said.

Ryan described the midday shooting as unusual for the area.

"It's the quietest town in Georgia," Ryan said. "It's a really, really, nice little town. Nothing usually happens."

Police were still investigating the shooting.

