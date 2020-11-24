The Flowr Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

The Flowr Corporation
·19 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) herein announces its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Key financial and operating highlights in the third quarter of 2020:

  • The Company generated gross revenue of approximately $3.5 million in the third quarter, a 64% increase as compared to the same period in 2019 and a 15% increase sequentially from the second quarter in 2020.

  • Net revenue in the third quarter 2020 was $2.8 million, a 110% increase as compared to the same period in 2019 and up 22% sequentially from the second quarter in 2020.

  • During the quarter, the Company sold 552 kilograms of dried flower, an increase of 144% as compared to the same period in 2019 and up 31% sequentially from the second quarter 2020. In addition, 370 kilograms of sales were of the Company’s flagship strain BC Pink Kush in the third quarter as compared to 345 kilograms of BC Pink Kush sales in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was the #2, #1 & #1 selling dried flower SKU in dollar terms sold by the OCS to retailers for the trailing 30, 60 and 90 days, respectively, for the period ended September 30, 2020.

  • Flowr’s BC Pink Kush has not been irradiated in 22 months, which the Company believes is a testament to its ability to bring quality product to market.

  • The average Flowr branded price per gram in the third quarter was $6.54 which the Company believes reflects its positioning in the premium segment. Overall average price per gram in the third quarter was $5.25, due to trim and biomass agreements entered into during the quarter.

  • In Canada, the Company achieved significant positive gross margin before impairment of inventory and fair value adjustments of biological assets.[1]

  • SG&A of $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 was 19% lower than in the second quarter of 2020 as the Company continued to see benefits of its global restructuring program announced in March 2020.

  • A recent consumer research report by the Brightfield Group highlighted Flowr as the #7 ranked Brand by Awareness in Canada and had Flowr ranked #1 or #2 in a variety of Loyalty, Brand Promotion and Satisfaction scores among the top 10 purchased brands in Canada. The Company expects to build on this achievement as it continues to invest in sales and marketing.

[1] Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below for reconciliation to the IFRS equivalent.


Subsequent financial and operational highlights post end of the third quarter:

  • On October 19, 2020, the Company announced the strategic acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Terrace Global Inc. (TSX.V: TRCE) (“Terrace Global”), a multi-country operator (MCO) led by experienced cannabis entrepreneurs focused on the development and acquisition of international cannabis assets. On a pro-forma basis, at the time of the announcement of the Acquisition, the combined company had in excess of $31 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet.

  • Terrace Global was created by a group of pioneers in the cannabis sector who have prior successes in international cannabis markets and include the founders of MedReleaf Corp., ICC Labs Inc. and Bedrocan Cannabis Corp. Both Flowr and Terrace Global have sector leading insider ownership and supportive lead investors groups.

  • Terrace Global and Flowr jointly operated the Company’s outdoor cultivation site in Aljustrel, Portugal which is believed to be the largest medical cannabis site in the European Union and one of the largest in the world. A video of the Aljustrel project is available on the Company’s website at flowrcorp.com. Throughout October, the Company finished harvesting the majority of the 1 million square feet of cultivation space planted at its outdoor site in Aljustrel, Portugal. The Company’s preliminary findings from its outdoor medical cannabis cultivation site, operated in partnership with Terrace Global, suggested a harvest of approximately 3,000 kgs of high THC (17-21% in premium cultivars) biomass.

  • On October 10th & 26th, pursuant to the to the Equity Line and Profit Share Agreement with Terrace Global, the Company closed on a fifth and sixth tranche of funding in an aggregate amount of $2.5 million.

  • On October 6, 2020, the Company completed the development of the Flowr-Hawthorne R&D Center’s (the “R&D Center”) first floor, in accordance with terms of the R&D Agreement, as amended. The Company believes that the 50,000 square foot R&D Center will be North America’s first dedicated cannabis R&D facility focused on cultivation techniques and systems including growth media, nutrient formulations, irrigation and lighting systems, plant genetics and integrated growing systems.

  • On September 30, 2020, the Company entered into an amendment to the R&D Agreement with Hawthorne, whereby Hawthorne agreed to lend up to $1.3 million in additional funding to Flowr. To date, approximately $1.1 million has been funded.

  • Given recent COVID-19 related protection measures taken in Ontario, the delay in entering the Quebec market, the delay of new cultivar launches & the pending Terrace transaction expected to close by year end, the Company has decided against providing more specific guidance at this time. Under normal operating conditions, the Company would expect to be cash flow positive in the first half of 2021.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“We continue to make inroads in proving out our business model in the Canadian recreational market. While competition is intensifying, we believe there is a clear consumer demand driven market for premium products in the Canadian marketplace. Our pending merger with Terrace Global will put us in a stronger financial position and better equip us to execute on our strategic objectives as we enter 2021 and beyond. We are very excited to welcome the Terrace team to the Flowr family and continue to work towards closing the transaction by the end of 2020,” said Vinay Tolia, Flowr’s Chief Executive Officer.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

The following table summarizes the Company’s key financial and operational results:

In thousands of Canadian dollars,
(except per share and grams metrics)

Three months ended
September 30

Nine months ended
September 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

Grams Harvested – K1*

1,305,311

446,854

3,140,979

1,186,570

Grams Sold

552,409

226,807

1,094,187

777,626

Average Net Realized Price per Gram

5.25

8.03

5.68

7.23

Gross Revenue

3,403

2,069

7,375

6,642

Net revenue **

2,823

1,344

5,913

5,154

Gross profit (loss) before fair value adjustments

(2,660

)

46

(5,326

)

230

Selling, General and Administrative expense

3,563

6,085

14,000

15,054

Share-based compensation

1,022

3,442

2,624

9,036

Net income/(loss)**

(10,174

)

(14,688

)

(28,105

)

(9,675

)

Basic & diluted earnings/(loss) per share

(0.06

)

(0.12

)

(0.19

)

(0.09

)

Cash used in investing activities

(4,247

)

(20,318

)

(14,283

)

(47,158

)

Cash from financing activities

2,794

43,976

27,251

62,373

* Excludes trim
** Net of excise tax, sales returns and price concessions.

  • Net revenue of $2.8 million was the Company’s highest revenue quarter since initial industry wide product sell-in in Q4 2018.

The following table summarizes the Company’s financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020:

In thousands of CAD dollars

Three months ended
September 30

Nine months ended
September 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income/(loss)

(10,427

)

(14,688

)

(30,113

)

(9,675

)

Depreciation and amortization

1,812

793

4,583

1,926

Unrealized (gains) losses on fair value adjustments of biological assets

2,733

(3,597

)

6,578

(5,300

)

Fair value adjustments on inventory sold

(196

)

269

(907

)

438

Share-based compensation

1,106

3,442

2,834

9,036

Restructuring costs

726

Transaction and listing costs

1,086

1,086

Unrealized (gain) loss on fair value of investments held in shares

106

103

148

Unrealized loss on valuation of warrant investment

63

39

434

Loss (gain) on acquisition of investment in Holigen

7,098

(11,652

)

Finance costs

1,384

212

2,885

478

Interest expense

(2

)

(15

)

(72

)

Adjusted EBITDA

(3,482

)

(5,324

)

(13,287

)

(13,153

)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS Measure)

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, plus (minus) income taxes (recovery), plus (minus) interest income (expense), net, plus depreciation and amortization, plus share-based compensation, plus (minus) non-cash fair value adjustments on biological assets and inventory sold, plus listing expense costs, plus (minus) loss (gain) on investments. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it is a commonly used measure in the capital markets and as it is a close proxy for repeatable cash used by operations.

For a full discussion of Flowr’s operational and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, please refer to the Company’s third quarter 2020 Management’s Discussion & Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements, which have been filed on SEDAR.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review these results today at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference call and live webcast details are as follows:

Webcast: flowrcorp.com/investors/events-and-presentations
Online registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7384863

Conference call and webcast replay details are as follows:

Toll Free: 1-800-585-8367
Toll/International: 1-416-621-4642
Passcode: 7384863
Webcast Replay: flowrcorp.com/investors/events-and-presentations/
The telephone replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on January 12, 2021.

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility that is awaiting licensing from Health Canada. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates GMP licensed facilities in both Portugal and Australia.

Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.

For more information, please visit flowrcorp.com or follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation.

On behalf of The Flowr Corporation:
Vinay Tolia
CEO and Director

CONTACT INFORMATION:

INVESTORS & MEDIA:
Thierry Elmaleh
Head of Capital Markets
(877) 356-9726 ext. 1528
thierry@flowr.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

This press release refers to certain financial performance measures that are not defined by and do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS (termed “Non-GAAP measures”). These Non-GAAP measures are defined in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 under “Non-IFRS Measures”. Non-GAAP measures are used by management to assess the financial and operational performance of the Company. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company’s operating results, underlying performance and prospects in a similar manner to the Company’s management. As there are no standardized methods of calculating these Non-GAAP measures, the Company’s approaches may differ from those used by others, and accordingly, the use of these measures may not be directly comparable. Accordingly, these Non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Notice regarding future-oriented financial information:

To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes future-oriented financial information or financial outlooks within the meaning of securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the potential financial performance of the Company and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and that they should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to the risks set out below under “Notice regarding forward-looking information”.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian Securities laws, which may include but is not limited to: the Company’s belief that Aljustrel is the largest outdoor THC cultivation project in Europe and one of the largest in the world; the harvest from Aljustrel yielding approximately 3,000 kgs of high THC (17-21% in premium cultivars) biomass; the Company’s belief that the R&D Center will be North America’s first dedicated cannabis R&D facility focused on cultivation techniques and systems including growth media, nutrient formulations, irrigation and lighting systems, plant genetics and integrated growing systems; the anticipated funding from Hawthorne under the amended R&D Agreement; the Company’s expectation that it will build on its achievements as it continues to invest in sales and marketing; the Company continuing to invest in sales and marketing; the anticipated timeline for completion of the Acquisition; the expected benefits of the Acquisition, including the Company’s expectation that the Acquisition will put it in a stronger financial position and better equip it to execute on its strategic objectives as it enters 2021 and beyond; the Company’s anticipated timeline for becoming cash flow positive; there being strong consumer demand for premium dried flower products; Flowr servicing the global medical cannabis market and operating GMP facilities in Portugal and Australia; Flowr supporting improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and striving to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking highest-quality craftmanship and product consistency; and Flowr’s business, production and products and Flowr’s plans to provide premium quality cannabis to adult use recreational and medical markets.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such information and statements are based on the current expectations of Flowr’s management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Flowr’s management believes that the assumptions underlying such information and statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Flowr, including risks relating to: Aljustrel not being the largest outdoor THC cultivation project in Europe and one of the largest in the world to date; the harvest from Aljustrel not yielding approximately 3,000 kgs of high THC (17-21% in premium cultivars) biomass; the R&D Center not being North America’s first dedicated cannabis R&D facility focused on cultivation techniques and systems including growth media, nutrient formulations, irrigation and lighting systems, plant genetics and integrated growing systems; the funding received from Hawthorne under the amended R&D Agreement being less than anticipated; the Company’s being unable to build on its achievements as it continues to invest in sales and marketing; the Company being unable to continue to invest in sales and marketing; the Acquisition not being completed within the anticipated timeline, or at all; the Company not realizing the expected benefits of the Acquisition, including the Company’s expectation that the Acquisition will put it in a stronger financial position and better equip it to execute on its strategic objectives as it enters 2021 and beyond; there not being strong consumer demand for premium dried flower products; the Company being unable to achieve a substantial increase in production and sales through the remainder of the year; the net revenues for Q4 being less than anticipated, which could put further pressure on the trading price of the Company’s securities; the Company being unable to become cash flow positive in the anticipated timeline, and thus requiring the Company to obtain additional liquidity and/or file for creditor protection; the Company failing to realize sales out of Holigen, and thus having limited growth and revenue generation generally and outside of Canada; the Company failing to produce, or having crop failures of, its new product offerings, given the limited amount of experience growing such strains; the Company’s view that customers demand high THC products and are willing to pay a premium for such products not materializing, which could materially adversely affect the Company’s business, operations and financial results; sales trends and demand for the Company’s BC Pink Kush strain not being robust; the Company’s foundational thesis that growing high quality cannabis at scale is difficult and only a few companies are both focused and able to do so not materializing, thus impacting the Company’s strategy and ultimately its financial results; EU-GMP certification failing to open the medicinal cannabis opportunity for the Company in global markets; Flowr’s inability to scale its business in 2020, which could materially adversely impact its financial condition and result in breach of its debt arrangements; the Company being unable to complete its objectives and/or those objectives not positioning the Company for long term success; the Company being unable to execute its near and long-term goals; new genetics not driving further operational improvements and/or enhancing the Company’s product mix; the Canadian industry not being in short supply of premium dry flower; the Company’s expectations for the first harvest from Portugal not being realized; the Company not being well positioned to distribute EU-GMP compliant product into underserviced markets; the Company being unable to address consumer demand with new genetics; the Company being unable to prioritize data acquisition to ensure production planning is driven by consumer insights and that its portfolio of finished products will address consumer preference; Flowr being unable to advance its plan for its Kelowna Campus to be a single hub for all aspects of cultivation, processing and packaging to service the Canadian cannabis market; Kelowna 1 being unable to produce high caliber dried flower; the Company being unable to double its operating capacity at Kelowna 1; Flowr being unable to deliver finished products from new genetics into the marketplace in 2020; new genetics not delivering higher yields and/or not supporting the rollout of an expanded line of high THC products; Kelowna 1 being unable to reach the anticipated production run-rate at the end of 2020; the Company not realizing premium pricing relative to the broader adult-use market; any inaccuracies in the estimated total capex for Kelowna 1; Flowr Forest’s production per annum being less than anticipated; the Company being unable to launch concentrate products; the inability to complete construction of facilities in Portugal in a timely fashion or at all; the inability to realize revenue from the Company’s European operations within the anticipated timeframe or at all; the Company being unable to establish sales and distribution channels in Europe and Australia to deliver medicinal cannabis to underserviced markets; any failure to realize expectations with respect to the anticipated timing for harvests, propagation, completion of construction and installation of extraction infrastructure at the Company’s Sintra facility; the Company being unable to commence GMP packaging and commercial sales in Europe within the anticipated timeframe or at all; the Company being unable to realize expectations for annual production and processing capacity at its Sintra facility; the inability to complete a partial extraction and processing facility at the Company’s Aljustrel facility; the Aljustrel facility being unable to complete a phased ramp up of production; Flowr’s assets in Australia not being a hub for distribution and sales of medicinal cannabis into the Australasian region; Flowr being unable to service the global medical cannabis market and/or operate GMP-designed manufacturing facilities in Portugal and Australia; Flowr being unable to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and/or striving to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking highest-quality craftmanship and product consistency; the construction and development of Holigen’s and the Company’s cultivation and production facilities; general economic and stock market conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada and elsewhere; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Flowr to implement its business strategies; Flowr’s inability to produce or sell premium quality cannabis; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic materially adversely effecting Flowr’s business; the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Flowr’s filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators; and many other factors beyond the control of Flowr.

Although Flowr has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which they are made and Flowr undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. When considering such forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Flowr’s Annual Information Form dated April 28, 2020 (the “AIF”) and filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada. The risk factors and other factors noted in the AIF could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Latest Stories

  • 'Close the bars' and open schools, Fauci says

    Evidence strongly indicates that schools are not the sites of significant viral transmission, leading some to wonder why schools are being forced to bear the pandemic’s brunt, when it is adults in adult spaces who seem to be spreading the virus. 

  • Computer repairman who claimed he gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes shop as laptop saga gets stranger

    Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • Pennsylvania Republicans File Emergency Lawsuit to Block Certification of Election Results

    A group of Pennsylvania Republicans filed a lawsuit over the weekend to block certification of the state's election results in an eleventh-hour attempt to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the key battleground state.The emergency petition, filed in state court, takes issue with a voting reform bill that passed Pennsylvania's Republican-held legislature in October last year. The lawsuit claims that the law's allowance of  no excuse mail-in voting is "unconstitutional" and seeks to block Pennsylvania counties from certifying their vote results ahead of the deadline on Monday to do so and invalidate millions of mail-in ballots cast in the 2020 election.The group is led by Pennsylvania Representative Mike Kelly and GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell, who has not conceded since his defeat this month by his Democratic rival, Representative Conor Lamb. Their suit names Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, the GOP-led legislature, and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar as defendants.Meanwhile, a federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump campaign that sought to invalidate millions of votes in Pennsylvania and block the certification of the state’s election results. Trump wrote in a tweet Saturday night that he plans to appeal the decision.About 2.6 million voters in Pennsylvania cast mail ballots in the general election this month. Biden won three out of every four mail ballots cast in the state, according to an analysis of data from Pennsylvania's state department.Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes over President Trump and is expected to be awarded the Keystone State's coveted 20 electoral votes. States have until December 8 to resolve election disputes, and electors will meet on December 14 to formally vote for the next president.Over the past several weeks, Trump has made allegations that voter fraud occurred on a massive scale through mail-in ballots. The president has claimed he won the election and has refused to concede even though his lawyers have not produced evidence of fraud widespread enough to alter the election outcome.

  • Latest North Korean defector reported to be a gymnast who jumped border fence

    In the annals of great escapes, vaulting the barbed wire, heavily-surveilled fence that separates the mined no-man’s land between North and South Korea would surely feature strongly. According to the South Korean media this week, a defector who evaded security in one of the most dangerous border crossings of the world on November 3 was a former gymnast who managed to swing himself over the imposing barricades, reportedly without triggering key sensors. The authorities vowed to investigate why high-tech security systems did not work. “We will look into why the sensors did not ring and make sure they operate properly,” an official told Yonhap news agency. The man, reported to be wearing blue civilian clothes and in his twenties, later surrendered after a manhunt by the South Korean military units who discovered a breach of the fence. He was detained without incident just under a mile south of the fence and has asked for asylum.

  • Georgia election official: We've 'crossed a tipping point' where many Republicans' distrust of system will suppress vote

    President Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the November election in Georgia will “absolutely” hurt Republicans in two U.S. Senate runoff races there, an election official in the state said Monday.&nbsp;“We’ve crossed a tipping point where ... there may be some Republicans who don’t trust the outcomes of the system at all, and say, ‘Why bother to vote,’” Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, told Yahoo News.

  • Biden's White House: 'Sipping unflavored almond milk' after guzzling vats of Tabasco for 4 years

    President-elect Joe Biden will start introducing his Cabinet picks Tuesday, and the consensus in Washington was perhaps best described by Brendan Buck, a former top aide to Republican House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner:> These Biden nominations and appointments are so delightfully boring> > — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) November 23, 2020Most of the names Biden announced Monday — Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security secretary, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador, and Ron Klein as White House chief of staff — are career professionals little known outside Washington policy and politics circles, but well regarded within them. "By design, they seem meant to project a dutiful competence," The Washington Post reports.Biden has also chosen some boldface names: John Kerry as international climate envoy and former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. What ties them all together is the prospect of a Biden administration "filled with people who have deep experience in government and in the agencies they will be running," Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer write at Politico.You can expect fewer impulsive tweets and more of "a linear, plodding, purposeful, and standard policy process" run "by political professionals who aren't likely to try to burn down the White House over petty disagreements and jockeying to get in the good graces of the president," Sherman and Palmer add. "In other words, if the Trump White House was like downing a vat of Tabasco sauce over the past four years, the Biden White House will be like sipping unflavored almond milk."The selection process hasn't been entirely without drama, but "the relatively uncontroversial nature of these picks has been by design," Politico's Ryan Lizza reports. "Internally, Biden officials have been instructed to emphasize to reporters how normal the picks are, how 'these are tested leaders.' It's seen as a success if the Biden staff and Cabinet announcements don't make much news."More stories from theweek.com Obama the pretender The airline industry begins to plan COVID-19 'vaccination passports' for international travel Purdue Pharma pleads guilty to criminal charges, admits role in opioid epidemic

  • More charges filed in deadly attack at Nebraska restaurant

    Authorities filed additional charges Monday against a 23-year-old man in a shooting at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were killed and two others were wounded. The two employees who were hospitalized are Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25.

  • Rush Limbaugh Does Full 180, Blasts Sidney Powell After Team Trump Disavowed Her

    Rush Limbaugh fully reversed course on Monday, trashing the Trump legal team’s unhinged press conference detailing baseless election-fraud conspiracies just days after praising attorney Sidney Powell—whom the Trump team has since disavowed—for dropping “bombs all over the place.”Over the weekend, after Powell claimed millions of votes were stolen from President Donald Trump by corrupted software, Powell gave an off-the-rails interview to Newsmax TV in which she expanded her bonkers conspiracy to include Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state being bribed.With Powell having already come under fire from Fox News host Tucker Carlson for failing to provide any evidence for her outrageous allegations, which included claims that late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez was involved in stealing votes, Team Trump finally distanced itself from Powell on Sunday evening, saying she “is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”Trump and his legal team weren’t the only people trying to retroactively memory-hole Powell just days after giving over-the-top praise for the QAnon-boosting lawyer’s baseless conspiracies and incessant promises to “Release the Kraken.”During his Thursday broadcast, immediately following the insane news conference—which also featured Giuliani’s hair-dye streaking down his face as he acted out My Cousin Vinny—Limbaugh couldn’t contain his glee over Powell’s debunked theories about Dominion voting software flipping votes to President-elect Joe Biden.“Sidney Powell just dropped bombs all over the place,” Limbaugh bellowed at the time. “For instance, Trump votes were so overwhelming, the number of people who had voted for Trump that the rigged system, this Dominion system with the Smartmatic software melted down. It couldn’t handle, it couldn’t cheat fast enough, it could not overcome the number of legitimate Trump votes.”Repeatedly praising Powell’s “impeccable reputation” on Thursday afternoon, Limbaugh claimed that Powell had “evidence of fraud” and “detailed evidence of communist money” being used to “rig the elections,” telling his listeners that the presser was a “full hour of constant, overwhelming evidence.”Fast forward to Monday: Limbaugh now sings a different tune.“I mean, it’s a tough thing to deny that she was ever a part of it because they introduced her as part of it. I mean, she was at that press conference last week,” he noted, adding that there is no credibly denying Powell's official involvement on Trump's legal team. (Ellis had said Powell was a member of the legal team’s “elite strike force” on Thursday.)“You call a gigantic press conference like that—one that lasts an hour—and you announce ‘massive bombshells,’ then you better have some bombshells,” he added. “There better be something at that press conference other than what we got.”Noting that Powell “jumped the shark,” Limbaugh again expressed disappointment in the lack of evidence while throwing the president’s legal team under the bus.“I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference,” he concluded. “They promised blockbuster stuff, and then nothing happened, and that’s just, it’s not good.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Dozens of Venezuelan migrants arrive in Trinidad after hours at sea

    At least 29 Venezuelan migrants, including 16 minors, returned to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday after being deported from the island over the weekend and spending hours at sea, said their relatives, who had been concerned about their whereabouts. Around 40,000 have settled in the neighboring dual-island nations, and dozens have gone missing since vessels they boarded in attempts to get to Trinidad sunk. Trinidadian authorities deported the group of 29 in two small boats on Sunday, but a judge in Trinidad later ordered their return to the island.

  • Marco Rubio blasts Biden White House picks for Ivy League degrees — despite Trump administration's similar credentials

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Tuesday predicted President-elect Joe Biden's new hires for his incoming administration would be "polite and orderly caretakers of America's decline," facetiously citing how many members of the group have Ivy League degrees.It's true that many of Biden's picks so far went to Ivy League schools, but Rubio's remark makes less sense when considering that the current White House is a similarly Ivy-infused crowd. President Trump himself went to the University of Pennsylvania, after all.> Come on, @marcorubio pic.twitter.com/xYjMwjRyli> > -- Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 24, 2020The GOP's critique that Democratic administrations are oversaturated with Ivy Leaguers isn't new. NBC News' Benjy Sarlin pointed out that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who has a Harvard degree, issued a similar complaint about former the Cabinet chosen by former President Barack Obama, who defeated him in the 2012 election. > This is always a classic. Mitt Romney derided Obama's "Harvard faculty lounge" cabinet in 2012 while he had a Harvard JD/MBA, three (!!!) sons who attended Harvard business, and his advisors included famous Harvard faculty members. https://t.co/GiTVVD5Jlw> > -- Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com Obama the pretender The airline industry begins to plan COVID-19 'vaccination passports' for international travel Purdue Pharma pleads guilty to criminal charges, admits role in opioid epidemic

  • CEOs at chains like McDonald's and Waffle House stop fighting a $15 minimum wage — but say it could mean higher menu prices for customers

    For years, chains have been battling against a federal minimum wage hike. Now, in 2020, some are giving up the fight.

  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Encourages Residents to Call Police on Neighbors Violating COVID Rules

    Oregon Governor Kate Brown is encouraging residents to call the police on any neighbors who flout state COVID-19 restrictions, which include limiting in-home gatherings to a maximum of six people.“This is no different than what happens if there's a party down the street and it's keeping everyone awake,” Brown said in an interview Friday. “What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it's too noisy. This is just like that. It's like a violation of a noise ordinance.”Last week the Democratic governor instituted a new round of restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of coronavirus in the state via executive order, including a two-week “freeze” limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households just ahead of Thanksgiving. Residents are also prohibited from eating out at restaurants and going to the gym, though faith-based gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors are allowed.Violators can face up to 30 days in jail, $1,250 fines or both. The Marion County Sheriff’s office said in a statement on Friday that it believes “we cannot arrest or enforce our way out of the pandemic.”“We believe both are counterproductive to public health goals.”Brown pushed back, calling criticisms of the new restrictions "irresponsible."“This is about saving lives and it's about protecting our fellow Oregonians,” she said. “We have too many sporadic cases in Oregon. We can't trace these cases to a particular source. We have to limit gatherings and social interactions.”On Sunday, new COVID-19 cases reached a record high in the state for the third straight day, with 1,517 new infections recorded, bringing the state total to 65,170.

  • Court: North Dakota governor can't fill dead candidate seat

    North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum does not have the authority to appoint someone to a state House seat won by a Republican candidate who died before the election, the North Dakota Supreme Court concluded Tuesday. The court, in a unanimous ruling, decided that Burgum “has not established a clear legal right” to appoint his preferred candidate. Burgum said in a statement that he disagreed with the opinion.

  • With Senate on the line, Trump's claims of election fraud put Georgia Republicans in bind

    The state on Tuesday at Trump's request began tallying its 5 million ballots for a third time, which officials expect will again confirm Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's statewide victory. The Jan. 5 runoffs are critical for each party; while Biden narrowly carried the state, Georgia has not elected a Democratic senator in two decades.

  • Alleged mafia members 'Joey Electric,' 'Tony Meatballs,' 13 others indicted

    Conspiracy, illegal gambling, loansharking and drug trafficking among charges unsealed, U.S. attorney says.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Air Force Special Ops Must 'Ruthlessly' Cut Legacy Systems, 3-Star General Says

    The Defense Department is predicting flat or declining budgets in future years.

  • Muslims have visualized Prophet Muhammad in words and calligraphic art for centuries

    The republication of caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in September 2020 led to protests in several Muslim-majority countries. It also resulted in disturbing acts of violence: In the weeks that followed, two people were stabbed near the former headquarters of the magazine and a teacher was beheaded after he showed the cartoons during a classroom lesson. Visual depiction of Muhammad is a sensitive issue for a number of reasons: Islam’s early stance against idolatry led to a general disapproval for images of living beings throughout Islamic history. Muslims seldom produced or circulated images of Muhammad or other notable early Muslims. The recent caricatures have offended many Muslims around the world. This focus on the reactions to the images of Muhammad drowns out an important question: How did Muslims imagine him for centuries in the near total absence of icons and images? Picturing Muhammad without imagesIn my courses on early Islam and the life of Muhammad, I teach to the amazement of my students that there are few pre-modern historical figures that we know more about than we do about Muhammad. The respect and devotion that the first generations of Muslims accorded to him led to an abundance of textual materials that provided rich details about every aspect of his life. The prophet’s earliest surviving biography, written a century after his death, runs into hundreds of pages in English. His final 10 years are so well-documented that some episodes of his life during this period can be tracked day by day.Even more detailed are books from the early Islamic period dedicated specifically to the description of Muhammad’s body, character and manners. From a very popular ninth-century book on the subject titled “Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya” or The Sublime Qualities of Muhammad, Muslims learned everything from Muhammad’s height and body hair to his sleep habits, clothing preferences and favorite food. No single piece of information was seen too mundane or irrelevant when it concerned the prophet. The way he walked and sat is recorded in this book alongside the approximate amount of white hair on his temples in old age. These meticulous textual descriptions have functioned for Muslims throughout centuries as an alternative for visual representations. Most Muslims pictured Muhammad as described by his cousin and son-in-law Ali in a famous passage contained in the Shama'il al-Muhammadiyya: a broad-shouldered man of medium height, with black, wavy hair and a rosy complexion, walking with a slight downward lean. The second half of the description focused on his character: a humble man that inspired awe and respect in everyone that met him. Textual portraits of MuhammadThat said, figurative portrayals of Muhammad were not entirely unheard of in the Islamic world. In fact, manuscripts from the 13th century onward did contain scenes from the prophet’s life, showing him in full figure initially and with a veiled face later on. The majority of Muslims, however, would not have access to the manuscripts that contained these images of the prophet. For those who wanted to visualize Muhammad, there were nonpictorial, textual alternatives. There was an artistic tradition that was particularly popular among Turkish- and Persian-speaking Muslims. Ornamented and gilded edgings on a single page were filled with a masterfully calligraphed text of Muhammad’s description by Ali in the Shama'il. The center of the page featured a famous verse from the Quran: “We only sent you (Muhammad) as a mercy to the worlds.”These textual portraits, called “hilya” in Arabic, were the closest that one would get to an “image” of Muhammad in most of the Muslim world. Some hilyas were strictly without any figural representation, while others contained a drawing of the Kaaba, the holy shrine in Mecca, or a rose that symbolized the beauty of the prophet. Framed hilyas graced mosques and private houses well into the 20th century. Smaller specimens were carried in bottles or the pockets of those who believed in the spiritual power of the prophet’s description for good health and against evil. Hilyas kept the memory of Muhammad fresh for those who wanted to imagine him from mere words. Different interpretationsThe Islamic legal basis for banning images, including Muhammad’s, is less than straightforward and there are variations across denominations and legal schools. It appears, for instance, that Shiite communities have been more accepting of visual representations for devotional purposes than Sunni ones. Pictures of Muhammad, Ali and other family members of the prophet have some circulation in the popular religious culture of Shiite-majority countries, such as Iran. Sunni Islam, on the other hand, has largely shunned religious iconography.Outside the Islamic world, Muhammad was regularly fictionalized in literature and was depicted in images in medieval and early modern Christendom. But this was often in less than sympathetic forms. Dante’s “Inferno,” most famously, had the prophet and Ali suffering in hell, and the scene inspired many drawings. These depictions, however, hardly ever received any attention from the Muslim world, as they were produced for and consumed within the Christian world. Offensive caricatures and colonial pastProviding historical precedents for the visual depictions of Muhammad adds much-needed nuance to a complex and potentially incendiary issue, but it helps explain only part of the picture. Equally important for understanding the reactions to the images of Muhammad are developments from more recent history. Europe now has a large Muslim minority, and fictionalized depictions of Muhammad, visual or otherwise, do not go unnoticed.With advances in mass communication and social media, the spread of the images is swift, and so is the mobilization for reactions to them. Most importantly, many Muslims find the caricatures offensive for its Islamophobic content. Some of the caricatures draw a coarse equation of Islam with violence or debauchery through Muhammad’s image, a pervasive theme in the colonial European scholarship on Muhammad. Anthropologist Saba Mahmood has argued that such depictions can cause “moral injury” for Muslims, an emotional pain due to the special relation that they have with the prophet. Political scientist Andrew March sees the caricatures as “a political act” that could cause harm to the efforts of creating a “public space where Muslims feel safe, valued, and equal.” Even without images, Muslims have cultivated a vivid mental picture of Muhammad, not just of his appearance but of his entire persona. The crudeness of some of the caricatures of Muhammad is worth a moment of thought.[Insight, in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Suleyman Dost, Brandeis University.Read more: * Muslim schools are allies in France’s fight against radicalization – not the cause * Why there’s opposition to images of MuhammadSuleyman Dost does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • More Inside Photographer Jason Schmidt's New Quarantine Project: His Own Home

    Amid the pandemic, photographer&nbsp;Jason Schmidt&nbsp;finds a new muse: his unique Brooklyn house—and its inhabitants.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest