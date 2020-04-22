Flows.com Announces NEW Automatic Batch Controller

EASTON, Pa., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flows.com and Assured Automation announce the release of the ABC-2020 Automatic Batch Controller. Low cost and simple to use, the ABC works with any meter that has a pulse output and either a valve or pump. The operator simply uses the arrow keys to set the batch volume, then presses the start button. The valve opens or the pump turns on. The meter measures the liquid throughput and reports it to the controller. The controller closes the valve or turns the pump off when the set total is reached.

The ABC-2020 features the BIG Blinking Blue Button™. This start/stop button also indicates the controller status, blinking every second while a batch is running and 10 times per second when the batch is near completion.

Typical applications include:

Water Treatment & Municipal:

Filling trucks for bulk water delivery

Dispensing from truck to customers

Food and Beverage:

Cold or hot water for batch mixing in commercial kitchens

Kettle filling for breweries

Beverage kegging

Industry and Manufacturing:

Batch mixing for sealers, paints, and other products that are largely water

Dispensing mixed product into retail containers

Filling IBC totes

Hardware Components

Since the controller, meter, and valve or pump are separate components, the user can tailor the system to best fit their application. This not only allows for the selection of the best components; it also offers the ability to create a custom installation by carefully selecting where each component is placed. All wiring will be done with simple thermostat wire.

The controller is a self-contained compact unit that can be set on a desktop, mounted to a pipe or wall or in a lockable NEMA 4 cabinet, if protection from the elements or tampering is a concern. All wires connect to the unit with simple push-in connectors — no opening the enclosure or using screw terminals.

A weatherproof remote button is available which can be used as an emergency stop, or as the main start button for repetitive batches where the volume does not need to change.

Firmware/Programming

There are a growing number of standard programs available to choose from for the ABC-2020. Some programs include a lockout feature that disables the remote start button after a batch completes. Customized programs are also available if needed.

Contact:

Kim ONeill

Flows.com

50 S 8th St, Easton, PA 18045

Phone: 1-732-320-2825

238422@email4pr.com

https://www.flows.com/

