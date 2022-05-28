Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Flowtech Fluidpower, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = UK£4.5m ÷ (UK£139m - UK£23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Flowtech Fluidpower has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Flowtech Fluidpower's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Flowtech Fluidpower here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Flowtech Fluidpower, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.9% from 9.8% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for Flowtech Fluidpower in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

