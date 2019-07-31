Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Flowtech Fluidpower Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Flowtech Fluidpower had UK£22.1m of debt, an increase on UK£19.5m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of UK£2.25m, its net debt is less, at about UK£19.9m.

How Strong Is Flowtech Fluidpower's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Flowtech Fluidpower had liabilities of UK£40.8m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£6.20m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£2.25m as well as receivables valued at UK£25.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total UK£19.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Flowtech Fluidpower has a market capitalization of UK£84.1m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Flowtech Fluidpower's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.7 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 12.8 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. We note that Flowtech Fluidpower grew its EBIT by 21% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Flowtech Fluidpower's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.