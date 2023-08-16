Floyd Bledsoe said KBI helped wrongfully convict him. Kansas could pay him $11 million.

The state of Kansas will pay over $11 million to settle part of a lawsuit brought by Floyd Bledsoe, a Jefferson County man wrongfully convicted of a 1999 murder, alleging three Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents disregarded his constitutional rights.

A panel of legislative leaders and Gov. Laura Kelly approved paying $11,250,000 to settle the lawsuit Wednesday, allowing a federal judge to potentially sign off on the deal. Jefferson County officials already voted to pay Bledsoe a $7.5 million settlement earlier this year.

Lawmakers discussed the terms of the proposed settlement, as well as two other settlements, behind closed doors for an hour before returning to approve them with no public debate.

Bledsoe was wrongfully imprisoned for 16 years for the murder and sexual assault in 1999 of his sister-in-law, 14-year-old Camille Arfmann, who was fatally shot north of Oskaloosa.

He was released from prison in 2015 after DNA evidence proved he couldn't have committed those crimes and his older brother, Tom Bledsoe, wrote notes confessing to them before he died of suicide by asphyxiation.

After the Jefferson County settlement, Bledsoe sought between $24 million and $48 million in compensatory damages from the state on behalf of the three KBI agents, as well as his original defense attorney.

The lawsuit argued that authorities knew Tom Bledsoe committed the crime yet orchestrated a false recantation to implicate Floyd Bledsoe. It said officers, including the KBI agents, subjected Floyd Bledsoe's home, vehicle and clothing to "rigorous" forensic testing and employed a bloodhound to search for evidence were unsuccessful "because Floyd was plainly innocent."

Filed in 2016, the suit also noted Bledsoe was kept in "harsh, dangerous and isolating" conditions" and "had to endure the humiliation and injustice of being wrongly branded a 'sex offender' and a murderer."

"As a result of his wrongful conviction and incarceration, Floyd must now attempt to rebuild his life outside of prison, all without the benefit of the life experiences that ordinarily equip adults for such a task," the lawsuit said.

The state previously agreed to pay Bledsoe a little over $1 million under Kansas' wrongful conviction statute to resolve a state-level lawsuit.

Bledsoe didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

The Capital-Journal's Tim Hrenchir contributed to this report

