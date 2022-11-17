Floyd Bledsoe can sue law enforcement after 16 years in prison for murder he didn't commit

DENVER — An appeals court ruled Tuesday that four Jefferson County, Kansas, law enforcement officers aren't immune from a lawsuit of a man who alleges they bear responsibility for him spending 16 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit.

The ruling allows Floyd Bledsoe's lawsuit against the officers and other defendants to go forward in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kansas.

Judges of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver issued the ruling in an appeal by four officers at the time of investigation: Detective Randy Carreno, Detective Troy Frost, Sheriff Jeffrey Herrig and Deputy Robert Poppa.

Ruling points to 'law enforcement’s plot to convict Bledsoe falsely'

Facts that Bledsoe is using to pursue his court case "paint a dark picture of law enforcement’s plot to convict Bledsoe falsely," the judges wrote in the 48-page ruling.

He alleges the officers and other law enforcement officials fabricated evidence against him, and suppressed evidence in his favor, for the 1999 murder of his sister-in-law, Camille Arfmann, 14, north of Oskaloosa. Bledsoe was a 23-year-old farmhand.

Bledsoe was released from prison in 2015 after his brother, Tom, wrote a suicide note admitting to the slaying, which fit with DNA testing implicating Tom Bledsoe in the murder.

The four law enforcement officers had asked the appeals court to overturn a lower-court decision denying their request to dismiss them from Bledsoe's lawsuit. They claimed that they were entitled to qualified immunity from the lawsuit.

Law enforcement officers claimed they should have qualified immunity

Qualified immunity is a legal principle that grants government officials performing discretionary functions immunity from civil suits unless the plaintiff shows that the officials violated clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known.

Other defendants in the lawsuit are listed as the Jefferson County board of commissioners, George Johnson, Jim Woods, Terry Morgan, Michael Hayes, unknown officers of the sheriff's department, unknown officers of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and former Jefferson County attorney Jim Vanderbilt.

In 2019 on a similar issue, the same appeals courts affirmed a lower court decision that Vanderbilt couldn't shield himself from Bledsoe's lawsuit by asserting absolute immunity.

Despite substantial evidence against Tom Bledsoe, the defendants allegedly conspired to frame Floyd Bledsoe for the murder, the appellate judges wrote.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Floyd Bledsoe can sue law enforcement after wrongful murder conviction