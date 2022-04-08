Floyd Brown convicted of 2nd-degree murder in deputy slaying

The Stanley J. Roszkowski U.S. Courthouse is located at 327 S. Church St. in Rockford.

ROCKFORD — Floyd Brown, of Springfield, was convicted of second-degree murder Friday in the 2019 shooting death of McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner.

The verdict was read just before 5 p.m. by Judge Matthew F. Kennelly at the Stanley J. Roszkowski U.S. Courthouse in Rockford. It came after five days of testimony that began on March 29.

Brown, 42, was also found guilty of attempted murder, assault and a host of gun charges, including being in possession of firearms with obliterated serial numbers.

Charges against Brown stem from an incident that occurred on the morning of March 7, 2019, when Keltner and of other members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant.

Instead of complying with the warrant, Brown fired an AK-47-style at his hotel room door while deputy marshals stood outside. He then jumped from a third-floor window and shot Keltner, who was positioned outside.

The bullet that killed Keltner, 35, entered his upper back and exited near his left ear.

The prosecution maintained at trial that Brown fled to Rockford from Bloomington in late December 2018 and was planning to kill police officers when they came to arrest him for outstanding burglary warrants.

Brown took the witness stand Thursday and admitted to firing the rifle at deputies but denied shooting Keltner.

His attorney argued that that bullet that killed Keltner could have been fired during the impact of Brown’s jump from the third floor.

Witnesses who took the stand for the government included members of the fugitive task force and the pathologist who performed Keltner’s autopsy.

Beside Brown, the defense called two witnesses: a private investigator and an orthopedic surgeon who testified about injuries Brown suffered.

Jim Hagerty: jhagerty@rrstar.com; @jimhagerty

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Springfield man found guilty of murder in Illinois deputy's death