Floyd Brown found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in 2019 slaying of McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner outside Rockford motel

A federal jury late Friday afternoon found a Springfield man guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a McHenry County sheriff’s deputy outside a Rockford motel in 2019.

But the jurors found the Floyd Brown, 42, not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Deputy Jacob Keltner, indicating they did not believe the crime was premeditated.

The jury also returned guilty verdicts against Brown on charges of attempted murder, assault of a federal officer, possession of firearms and other weapons charges.

Brown, wearing a shirt and tie and a face mask, as required in the federal court in Rockford, showed little reaction, but stood and stretched before being taken away to the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago to await sentencing July 19.

The jurors’ deliberations came after closing arguments were presented Friday morning in the two-week trial.

Prosecutors said Brown’s own words foreshadowed how he planned to kill police long before he shot and killed the deputy in Rockford.

“If you don’t know me by now, you will ... before long,” Brown said in a video recording on his cellphone about two weeks before the shooting. “These (expletive) police want to make me famous, but I’m gonna make they ass famous.”

The video was played for jurors before they began deliberating Brown’s fate.

Defense attorneys raised the question of reasonable doubt, suggesting that Brown’s gun may have accidentally discharged and shot Keltner when Brown jumped out a window.

In December 2018, prior to the shooting, , Bloomington police tried to arrest Brown during the commission of a burglary. Brown sped away in his Dodge Challenger and crashed before escaping. Shortly after, Brown and his girlfriend began staying at the Extended Stay hotel in Rockford.

On March 7, 2019, members of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked Brown to the hotel, where a maintenance worker identified him as being in room 305, with his car parked out back.

Story continues

Officers sent a series of text messages to each other preparing to arrest Brown, with three officers at his hotel room door and two outside. Keltner was parked in the parking lot and said he would watch the rear door of the hotel and rear window of Brown’s room, and was aware the raid was imminent, but was not alerted when officers knocked on Brown’s door.

After an initial knock, Brown’s girlfriend opened the door a crack, but it was blocked by the hinge lock. A deputy pounded on the door and announced they were U.S. marshals with an arrest warrant for Brown, and called him to come out.

Deputies testified that they heard Brown call out, “Don’t open that door,” and then a commotion inside before a flurry of gun shots were fired from inside the room. Ten bullet holes blasted through the door and walls of the room at waist and head height, missing the officers by inches.

By his own testimony, Brown admitted firing the initial shots, saying he was afraid the police would shoot him. He said he then jumped through the window, landing in bushes below, where he said he briefly blacked out before fleeing.

Deputies inside radioed for help, and Keltner had just dialed 911 for reinforcements when he was shot once through the back and head, and fell to the ground with his pistol holstered and his rifle not ready to fire. A guest at the hotel testified that he saw a man limp across the parking lot to his car and speed away.

Brown led police on a long high-speed chase, exceeding 100 mph, before officers ran him off the road on I-55 near Bloomington, about 140 miles from Rockford. He kept driving through a farm field before his car struck a concrete ditch and came to a sudden stop. After a five-hour standoff in which police fired tear gas, Brown was arrested, and treated for injuries including a broken wrist, damaged heel and broken vertebra.

Defense attorneys argued that Brown hurt himself when he jumped out the window, and could not have fired the shots that killed Keltner. Prosecutors countered Brown never could have driven his car so fast, executing 360-degree turns, with his injured wrist, and must have hurt it when he crashed into the ditch. They also said it was “nonsense” to think the gun fired twice on its own at Keltner.

While Brown admitted much of what happened, the verdict form covered eight counts and about 50 pages, and whether he preplanned his attack was a crucial point.

With a charge of first-degree murder, prosecutors needed to prove Brown acted with “malice aforethought,” meaning that he premeditated his actions with an intent to kill.

Brown showed his intent in his videos, in which he declared his hatred for police because he said they had messed with him since childhood, Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Paccagnini argued. Brown’s DNA was found on the AK-47 used to fire 10 shots in the room and two outside at Keltner, and he had another rifle and two 9 mm pistols, all with serial numbers obliterated to make them hard to trace, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

He also had searched on a laptop computer for “cop get ambushed” and “killing cops,” and watched videos of police being shot.

“He has thought this through,” Paccagnini said.

Brown testified that he was planning to turn himself in, but had to raise $20,000 for bond by selling his house.

Defense attorneys argued that when police knocked on the door, Brown had no time to premeditate a response, but was merely panicking. Rather than being guilty of first-degree or second-degree murder, defense attorneys said a third alternative verdict would be voluntary manslaughter, acting under the “heat of passion.”

Keltner’s family members, including his wife, attended the trial. The interchange at the Interstate 90 tollway and Illinois Route 23 is named in the deputy’s honor.

rmccoppin@chicagotribune.com