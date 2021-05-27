Floyd case triggered rise of local advocacy groups

May 27—Terre Haute residents joined a nationwide trend of protests and calls for police reform in the summer of 2020 in response to the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd at the hands of police.

Newly formed advocacy groups that called themselves The Reform Movement of Terre Haute and Change of Terre Haute used the attention from Floyd's death to advance the discussion of racial equity in the city and in west-central Indiana.

As the nation observes the anniversary of Floyd's death this week, many of those close to the issue say that change is beginning to happen and civic efforts are making a difference in community-police relations. But, they say, more progress is needed.

Terre Haute Police Department officials pointed to the accreditation received in 2016 from the Indiana Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission to demonstrate a commitment to good practices. The department voluntarily undertook the lengthy accreditation process to update training and policies to meet an established set of professional standards.

Among those standards are a prohibition on chokeholds, and policies on use of force.

Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was face down on the pavement and restrained as he died while a police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Terre Haute police have highlighted the fact that the department began using body cameras in 2020 after entering a five-year contract from a service provider for officer-worn cameras as well as in-car cameras. It was a significant financial commitment by the city and designed, in part, for greater accountability.

With local police emphasizing their commitment to professional standards and activists highlighting what they see as needed reform, many people see at least some progress being made.

Dominique Morefield, an organizer in the Reform Movement of Terre Haute, said she has seen a big change in community awareness of social justice issues.

"The Wabash Valley is finally waking up and seeing the institutional racism that permeates this country," Morefield said.

Story continues

The implementation of body cameras and in-car cameras are an integral part of holding police accountable during their interactions with the public, she said of the new program, but she also thinks THPD should acknowledge that institutional racism permeates the agency.

"Every local institution should be asking 'what can I do to be more accessible to marginalized communities'," she said.

Another organizer, Emma Crossen, said she has seen activism around policing and incarceration get more local.

"We're seeing more people in our community calling out the problems they perceive locally and demanding accountability from the THPD, the Vigo County Sheriff's Department, the prosecutor's office and our courts," Crossen said. "To put it another way, our protest signs are getting more specific and more local. This is important. We have to understand the problems here in order to organize around solutions."

Crossen said another important development has been the relationships between activities and the families of people most impacted by the criminal justice system.

"We're fighting alongside each other and more people are reaching out to share their stories," Crossen said.

One of those family members is Emily Ross, the wife of Jeremy Ross, who was convicted of attempting to shoot a police officer during a 2020 traffic stop on the city's east side. Ross was shot, beaten and tased by police who said he refused to comply with their order to show his hands.

"I used to feel," Ross said, "like I was out here all alone fighting this fight. But now I'm not alone. This past year I met people who got to know my story and now we're in this together, and we're able to help other families too who have loved ones in jail."

More spending on services to divert people from the criminal justice system is a positive way to use some of the $59 million in federal stimulus money the city will receive, Crossen said. Treatment for addictions and mental health issues will keep more people out of jail and the court system.

Although tensions remain between advocates and police, Crossen is encouraged to see issues being raised and brought to public light.

"The good news is that the public is now paying attention in a way that wasn't happening before," Crossen said. "The merit commission has moved their public meetings to a publicly accessible venue. Activists are accessing public records. These are important developments, but we have a lot of work still to do."

Pastor Tess Brooks Stephens said she has seen meaningful changes in the past year with city officials coming together with social justice organizations and pastors to talk about local issues, even though some defensive posturing occurred around the topic of race.

Talking points included a chokehold ban, a hate crime ordinance, changes in the police complaint process and a stronger role for the police merit commission. Unfortunately, she said, no changes occurred in those areas. However, the police chief did invite public input into the body camera policy and selection process.

Brooks Stephens, pastor at the historic Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Terre Haute, said she feels there is no effective balance between the merit commission, police department and local citizens.

"Body cam footage is only released at the order of a judge, creating more tension and concern for Blacks, rather than less," she said.

One change she hopes to see for the city is an increase in minorities serving on boards that decide expenditures, housing and government contracts with minority-owned businesses.

"The Black community needs an equal voice in future plans for the city," she said.

The January suspension of the city police officer who posted comments on social media that Brooks Stephens saw as racist remains a sore spot with the minority community, she said.

"We need a merit commission that not only mediates between the police chief and police union, but mediates between the police department and the citizens of this city."

Sylvester Edwards, president of the Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP, said he feels it is a good thing that more civic organizations have organized in Terre Haute in addition to the group he leads.

"I am grateful that young people have picked up the cause of the fight for righteousness of equal justice under law," Edwards said.

He said the NAACP branch has a good working relationship with local police officials, and he appreciated the input allowed with the city police on its body-worn camera project.

"I don't know how much more security the body-worn cameras have helped to give the community," Edwards said, "but I think it gives a new sense of comfort and protection in them doing their duty to protect and serve."

One local observer of criminal justice issues said he believes local police are listening.

"While folks might seem discouraged through not directly seeing drastic changes, they should take heart," said Louis Reeves, visiting assistant professor of criminology Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

"The work of these groups through their efforts and the attention paid to their message by local law enforcement leadership has built a good dialogue of civil discourse," Reeves said. "Continuing this positive dialogue can only help make positive changes and build trust between law enforcement and the community."

He said it is positive that both the public and police are accepting the body cameras and in-car cameras by city police. The Vigo County Sheriff's Department plans to implement officer cameras later this year.

Reeves said rebuilding trust between the police and residents is also essential in the post-pandemic days ahead.

"The return of community events like the Wabash Valley Night Out would be a good start," Reeves said of the annual event featuring police, fire and other public service agencies meeting with the public.

"This allows for proactive and positive conversations that can take place before we are trying to have conversations after some negative situation. The time to build trust is before," Reeves said.

He sees other positive steps being taken by the police department, such as training to help officers recognize and handle people with mental health issues, and the construction of a new county jail to reduce overcrowding and provide humane conditions.

Remedying homelessness in the community is another area where community groups, police and local agencies can work together to reduce incidents that result in law enforcement intervention, Reeves said.

"They are not merely law enforcement problems," Reeves said. "They are social fallout that the community can come together and work toward ending before they even become a law enforcement issue."

Although most local police officials have been reluctant to comment publicly about the aftermath of Floyd's death, city police chief Shawn Keen has been vocal in his support of the public's right to protest and has ordered police protection of the protesters during their marches.

Keen said the department's accreditation includes policies on de-escalation of incidents and use of force, and all officers underwent that training last summer.

The chief also said he also supports the Indiana legislature's new law governing use-of-force techniques, requiring de-escalation training and a database of records for police officers who receive suspension or termination from a department.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.