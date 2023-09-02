Floyd Central vs. Silver Creek, Sept. 1
Floyd Central vs. Silver Creek, Sept. 1
Floyd Central vs. Silver Creek, Sept. 1
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
The wild AL West race, crowded NL wild-card picture, Acuña vs. Betts for MVP and more to follow in the regular season's final month.
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
It's fast, sleek and packed with so much memory, it'll handle whatever you throw at it.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Celebrate your economic achievement this Labor Day with a brand-new TV — save over $1,000!
Shiny hair = that old money drip you're looking for.
This adidas best seller is comfy, stylish, comes in a wide size range for all genders and, best of all, pairs perfectly with everything you already own.
Sony has unveiled the Xperia 5 V smartphone with some nice high-end features and one fewer camera, along with a slightly lower price tag.
Spectrum subscribers tuning in for Florida-Utah got something else.
Even without star quarterback Cameron Rising, No. 14 Utah had little trouble taking care of Florida in its 2023 opener.
Parents Kylie Jenner and Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, have explained the meanings behind their kids' names.
"Now with 200% more air!"
"Sound of Freedom," "Spider-Verse" and a resurgent "Elemental" helped power a $4B summer. And then there was "The Flash."
Kayla Malec is a Gen Z influencer with over 12 million followers on TikTok and 1.32 million subscribers on YouTube, where she documents her self-described "crazy" life.
After a wild, news-filled offseason, Week 1 is finally here.
There are so many hair oils under the sun that just don't work. Over 50,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap oil is the best of the best and it's on sale!
It traps over 99.97% of odors, smoke, dust and other nasties. Get one for nearly 40% off.
Laying heavy chalk can make some weak in the knees, but out-of-conference scheduling breeds edges. Here are two big favorites that can cover the current number.