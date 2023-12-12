Floyd County Commissioners appoint new health board members

Dec. 11—FLOYD COUNTY — A new Floyd County health board will begin in January.

At last Tuesday's meeting, Floyd County Commissioners named five appointments to a new Floyd County Board of Health. The current board of directors for the Floyd County Health Department will be dissolved on Jan. 1 as the new board begins.

The commissioner's appointments include Kay Lowney, Luanne Jensen, Dan Eichenberger, Luanne Didelot and Steven Pahner. The board will consist of seven total appointments.

Lowney and Jensen already serve on the board of the Floyd County Health Department.

Al Knable, president of the Floyd County Commissioners, said a recent state statute that provided expanded funding for local public health also came with specific criteria to "revamp the board of health."

"We look forward to having the new board fully constituted and seated on Jan. 1," he said.

The new board is required to include seven individuals. Five are chosen by the county executives, and one is selected by the Floyd County Council.

As the largest city in the county, the City of New Albany will select three candidates, and the commissioners will select one to serve on the board.

The legislation prohibits more than four people of the same political party from sitting on the board. Of the Floyd County Commissioners' appointments, four are Republicans and one is an independent.

"I think ultimately that's a good thing — it keeps everything from being locked into one party," Knable said.

The Floyd County Council and New Albany City Council will each appoint one member to the board. The Floyd County Council is expected to vote on its board appointment on Dec. 19.

"The city's nominee and ultimate selection will need to be something other than a Republican," Knable said. "The county council's selection needs to be something other than a Republican as well."

The commissioners interviewed 12 applicants for the health board. The appointments included three physicians, one veterinarian and one nurse, and they represent "decades of experience in health in our community" Knable said.

"I think there's a good diversity of opinion there," he said.

The goal is for the new board to meet more frequently. The current board meets every quarter.

"We're really encouraging the new board to meet monthly to get a game plan together and get some cohesion and get to know each other and work together as a team," Knable said. "I think it's hard to do that if you're just meeting quarterly."

The board will involve a collaborative relationship with Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris, he said.

"We want good oversight from them but we also want a game plan working with our medical director Dr. Tom Harris in terms of how best to use the monies that have been allocated," Knable said.

Floyd County opted in this year to receive funding from the state's Health First Indiana program. The money will help with public health initiatives ranging from maternal health issues to overdose prevention.

Knable expects "dynamic discussion" on the new board, and he notes that with more frequent meetings, the public will have more opportunities to provide input.

"I think there might be a little bit of lively discussion before we get to a joint opinion," Knable said.