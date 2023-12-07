Floyd County Commissioners approve animal control ordinance, contract

Dec. 6—FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County officials are taking the next steps in providing animal control services after the dissolution of the animal shelter agreement with the City of New Albany.

The Floyd County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to establish a new ordinance for animal care/control and enter a two-year contract with William Draper, animal services director for New Washington Animal Control, for services for the county.

Draper currently provides after-hours animal control services for municipalities in Clark and Floyd counties. He will serve as Floyd County's animal control officer, and he and his staff will operate a brick-and-mortar shelter on Ind. 62 near the roundabout in Jeffersonville.

"We'll see how things will work out over the next one to two years with Mr. Draper and with privatization," said Floyd County Commissioners President Al Knable. "We're also open to the idea of a new interlocal agreement with the city, but for now, that's how Floyd County is going to be handling our animal control issues."

The animal ordinance will take effect Jan. 1.

"I can confidently say that everybody on this board of commissioners believes the animals of Floyd County deserve to be treated with compassion, dignity and respect, and I believe this ordinance does just that," said Floyd County Commissioner Jason Sharp.

After years of funding disputes, the New Albany City Council voted in June to end the interlocal agreement with Floyd County for the joint operation of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter.

Sharp said Draper is "well-versed" with animal control practices and came "highly-recommended" by representatives from animal rescue organizations.

Draper has brought new ideas, including contingency plans for after-hours calls, Knable said.

"He's just been really a pleasure to work with and has good qualifications and good experience," he said.

He was the only respondent to the commissioners' request for proposals for the animal control contract, according to Sharp.

"The service will not only respond to animal control — it will also house and maintain the animals in accordance with our new ordinance," he said.

The county's new ordinance "meets the needs for an evolving Floyd County where there is an ever-growing number of residential properties and more dense population," Knable said.

"It takes into account the fact as that population has moved into Floyd County, they take their pets with them," he said. "In order to protect not only the pets and pet owners but also the community at large from a safety concern, we put together what I feel is a very, very comprehensive ordinance."

He expects that the ordinance will involve "more responsive service" in Floyd County.

"I think we're going to have better, faster service, and I think we're also going to have a dedicated dial-in number to release toward the first part of the year so people can either go through dispatch or go directly to the animal shelter number," Knable said.

Sharp said the drafting of the ordinance involved collaboration with animal care agencies such as the representatives from the Animal Protection Association and Southern Indiana Animal Rescue.

"We collaborated with them to create what we feel is a very progressive ordinance that I think the people of Floyd County can be proud of," Sharp said.

The new contract will save the county about $55,000 to $75,000 annually for the next two years, according to Knable.

The animal control ordinance will be a "living document" subject to future changes, Knable said. It includes the appointment of an oversight board, which will be appointed in 2024.

The board will include five appointments, including a veterinarian and representatives from law enforcement and the health department.