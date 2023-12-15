Floyd County Council declines to make payment for animal shelter

Dec. 14—FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Council is declining to make a payment toward the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter for services over the past year.

At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted 4-3 to not contribute funding to the City of New Albany for the animal shelter for 2023.

In 2024, the City of New Albany will be solely responsible for the operation of the animal shelter after the interlocal agreement between the city and the county expires at the end of the month. The New Albany City Council voted in June to end the agreement following years of disputes over the funding.

Last week, the Floyd County Commissioners approved a new ordinance and a new contract for animal control services in the county outside the city.

In January, the county will begin a contract with William Draper, the animal services director for New Washington Animal Control, for animal control services. The contractor will operate a facility in Clark County.

The New Albany City Council committed to fully funding the animal shelter in the 2024 budget.

Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle recommended the council pay the city "at least something for 2023."

Council member Connie Moon said she does not feel the council needs to make any payments toward the shelter.

"I've heard too many complaints from people out in the county that we don't get service," she said. "Their complaints go unanswered. The contract is null and void as far as legally we're concerned."

"It has been for several years because both parties don't abide by their side of the contract. I don't feel like we owe them anything," she said. "I feel like if anything, we might be even."

Floyd County officials have repeatedly disputed the amount billed by the city for the county's share of the animal shelter budget. In recent years, the county council made end-of-year payments to the shelter based on expenses, which have been lower payments than the budgeted amounts determined by the city.

Last year, the Floyd County Council approved funding of $250,000 to the City of New Albany based on animal shelter expenses for 2022.

The 2023 animal shelter budget called for a $399,531 contribution from Floyd County, the News and Tribune previously reported.

City officials have criticized the council for not paying its share of the shelter budget, while county officials questioned the validity of the budget due to a lack of communication from the city during the budgeting process.

Floyd County Council Vice President Brad Striegel notes that although he does not know the specific call volume for the county, the shelter did provide services to the county in 2023.

"We haven't paid them a penny in 2023," he said. "It doesn't seem appropriate. I don't know what the appropriate amount would be. It just doesn't seem like this year ending the contract with zero payment is our best move forward."

Moon said she does not have the right information regarding call volumes in the county to determine the county's share.

"I would be happy to go through their information if they get it to us but we've requested for how many years and they won't give it to us — we can't make an honest gesture of what to pay them because we don't know," she said. "We don't get run reports. We don't get financials. We don't get anything."

Striegel emphasized that the council could have contributed funding based on the animal shelter's expenses.

"We can see the expense," he said. "We don't know what the revenues are...but there have been expenses incurred per the agreement still for 2023."

Council member Jim Freiberger emphasized that the council did not have a say in the budget.

"That's the key thing," he said. "What they spend the money on doesn't mean it's anything we would have approved. And then, in addition, we don't know what revenues are out there either."

Council member Danny Short said he does not feel comfortable paying the city "until the entirety of what we're dealing with comes full circle."

"We still own the building that they're going to use," Short said. "Are we charging rent next year for that? I haven't seen a lease contract on that. This is going to play out somewhere at some point in time, so why don't we just wait until it all finishes up and see where the numbers land."

"There's a possibility if we're going to stay independent [of the city], the building could be used as a negotiation tool in a future payment, but if you give up what you have now, you're just giving up a bargaining chip," Short said.

Konkle said the situation with the building will likely involve a "legal battle," but she feels a lack of payment for 2023 "just makes it worse by us refusing to own at least some part of what we owe for the year."

"They have rendered some services, even if they weren't fully rendering the services we would have liked them to render," she said. "Our [residents] in Floyd County do use the animal shelter, and I think we at least owe them something."